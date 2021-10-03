Time is now: Help for a grandmother and granddaughter

Dear W.C.,

About fifteen years ago you helped my grandma and me. I was just a child then and didn’t understand about poverty, and how she was struggling, but I remember being hungry. You came to visit her, and our lives were changed. For years Grandma talked about The Time is Now to Help and how generous and kind Sal was. I do not remember being hungry anymore after you helped us move into a different apartment and someone dropped off food. Grandma said you showed her how to budget and she stuck to that budget for the rest of her life.

I lived with my grandma until I went to college five years ago. She was doing Ok until she caught Covid last January and ended up in the hospital. She was there for a few weeks but never was herself after she recovered. I am heartbroken to tell you that she passed away three weeks ago. I cared for her the last two months of her life, so I had to give up my job.

It was the least I could do to make up for all the years she cared for me when my parents were unfit to raise me. My grandma had no money put away for her funeral, so I used every penny I had to make sure she had a proper burial. Now that I have been out of work going on three months, I have nothing to fall back on.