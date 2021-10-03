Time is now: Help for a grandmother and granddaughter

Dear W.C.,
About fifteen years ago you helped my grandma and me. I was just a child then and didn’t understand about poverty, and how she was struggling, but I remember being hungry. You came to visit her, and our lives were changed. For years Grandma talked about The Time is Now to Help and how generous and kind Sal was. I do not remember being hungry anymore after you helped us move into a different apartment and someone dropped off food. Grandma said you showed her how to budget and she stuck to that budget for the rest of her life.
I lived with my grandma until I went to college five years ago. She was doing Ok until she caught Covid last January and ended up in the hospital. She was there for a few weeks but never was herself after she recovered. I am heartbroken to tell you that she passed away three weeks ago. I cared for her the last two months of her life, so I had to give up my job.
It was the least I could do to make up for all the years she cared for me when my parents were unfit to raise me. My grandma had no money put away for her funeral, so I used every penny I had to make sure she had a proper burial. Now that I have been out of work going on three months, I have nothing to fall back on.
My car payment is overdue, and I cannot pay the rent for my grandmas’ apartment. I had to give up my apartment when I moved in with my grandma. The utilities will be due soon and I have no funds to pay those either. My grandma would be so upset if she knew the financial mess I am in. I found a new job this week and will be able to stick to my budget (yes Grandma helped me make one as soon as I finished college) once I start getting a paycheck again.
Dear Readers,
I was saddened to hear that the senior woman that we had helped so many years ago had been taken from this world by the Covid virus. After a long conversation with the granddaughter my memory of this great woman was refreshed. I remembered she had been a wonderful, caring and protective grandmother. She also had been determined to not raise her granddaughter living in poverty.
I remembered our conversations about her budget, and I remembered thinking how I knew at the time that she would make it out of the depths of poverty. The granddaughter and I shared stories of her grandma’s determination that she would be educated and never live in poverty again. I do not often get to hear how lives are changed for such a long time so listening how The Time is Now to Help had made a lasting difference in their lives was heartening.
The granddaughter and I spoke about her grandmas last few months. She told me how her grandmother had caught Covid while dropping off food to a friend who thought they had the flu. It was not the flu and that one act of kindness had left her almost an invalid. The granddaughter told me how her grandma had been so sad to have her care for her at the end. She said, “Grandma tried to tell me she could take care of herself but when I came to visit I was ashamed that I had not noticed she needed help sooner. I immediately gave my notice at work and moved back in with grandma. She was worried about me right up to the day she died, but that is how selfless a woman she was.” The granddaughter was crying tears of grief for the wonderful woman who had given her so much.
When she was ready to talk again we began to go over her budget. Just like her grandmother she had it all in order but unexpected changes in her life over the past three months had left her vulnerable to poverty once more. She was fearful that her car would be repossessed, and she needed this for her new job she had started. The utility bill she had been worried about had also been delivered and she was unable to pay it, especially due to the high electric bill from the previous month’s hot days.
She had made a trip to the food pantry in order to have enough to eat. Without any savings left after the very frugal funeral and not having been working for so long had left her in a bad position. We would make sure her budget was restored and hopefully leave her in a good position to stick to a budget as fiercely as her grandmother had.
When I mentioned this we both laughed over how fierce her grandmother could be at times. It was one of the qualities I remembered, and the granddaughter admired. I told the granddaughter how we would pay two months of car payments, her overdue rent and utilities and provide gift cards for gas and food. This help would put her back on track for the future. This fresh start was just what she needed after the past few months of devastating loss. She cried tears of relief and then asked if I could say a prayer for her Grandma. We prayed together and by the time I ended the call we both were in tears.
As we continue to help so many people in desperate need we hope you keep The Time is Now to Help in your prayers. We are working hard through these tough times to make sure those living in desperate poverty have food, utilities, shelter, transportation and other basic needs. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your caring and sharing.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
