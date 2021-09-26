Time is now: How your aid helps those in need

Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant = $50,000 in Poverty Relief
We were amazed in July by the generous matching grant provided by Duane DeYoung. At a time when we usually see a seasonal slowdown in donations, we were blessed by this generous matching grant opportunity. This matching grant has allowed us to help 63 fellow creations as they struggle through homelessness, hunger and living without basic needs. Thanks to the Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant and all your matching donations we have been able to provide the following assistance:
THIS IS HOW ALL OF US HELPED:
RENT/SHELTER = $18,018.48
The Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant provided shelter for many people in our communities. A mother and daughter who were escaping an abusive relationship and living in their car were provided emergency shelter thanks to this matching grant. Seven senior women were provided rent assistance to prevent homelessness. Three single mothers with children and a single father were all provided rent assistance. A disabled woman was on the verge of eviction, but your donations made sure she did not have to endure that trauma.
UTILITIES = $6,100; Electric = $3,600; Gas: $2,500
Thanks to your donations matched by the Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant utility bills were paid for 17 people in our communities. A single mother with two disabled children cried tears of relief when we prevented her upcoming disconnection. The elderly who had to use their air-conditioning during the hot summer months were left with overwhelming electric bills. Some were in fear of losing their oxygen and other medical devices due to their inability to pay their extreme bills. Our support removed these fears for many fellow creations.
FOOD = $5,650.15
Hunger and food insecurity is a constant problem for our poverty-stricken fellow creations. As food prices continue to rise so does hunger. While our food pantries do an excellent job helping those that can make it to their locations, there are many that cannot. Volunteers continue to deliver food, grocery gift cards and hot meals. Grocery gift cards are provided to hungry senior citizens to use for food deliveries. Single mothers are able to provide meals to their hungry children.
TRANSPORTATION = $8,778.87
Transportation assistance has always been an important part of our mission. Without reliable transportation it is almost impossible to maintain jobs or obtain health care in our area. Two working poor families were provided with new tires on their cars, replacing their old bald dangerous tires, so they can maintain their employment. Three cars were repaired to good working order. Along with the car repairs and tires we also provided gas gift cards to many.
BEDS = $3,453.00
Seven new beds were provided to people throughout our communities. Four senior citizens are finally sleeping soundly after spending far too long sleeping on couches, chairs and dilapidated mattresses. Two single mothers and a child were provided with beds to allow them to finally rest comfortably.
HOUSEHOLD NECESSITIES = $2,737.34
Along with new beds comes the need for bedding, sheets, pillows and blankets. Towels and cleaning supplies were provided for those living without. When going from homelessness to an apartment there is a need for all household necessities.
TOILETRIES = $1,455.63
This year has again shown us the importance of personal hygiene. Soap, shampoo and hand sanitizer are greatly needed. There also is a great demand for dental hygiene products, feminine hygiene, diapers and wipes, along with toilet paper and tissues.
SCHOOL SUPPLIES = $950.00
As children returned to school this year, many were not able to purchase the list of supplies that were required. We provided gift cards for these items to four families to allow the children to pick out their own school supplies. We also helped to provide internet for the upcoming school year to a young lady who has to do classes online due to a disability. She had been struggling to continue her education without this assistance.
HANDICAPPED ASSISTANCE = $699.00
A disabled man who could not get out of his chair was provided with a lift chair thanks to the Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant. He was scheduled for an orthopedic surgery that would require this chair after the procedure. Thanks to our assistance he is healing well and living without the constant pain he was in prior to this surgery and the help this chair provides.
APPLIANCES = $2,157.53
A new range and refrigerator were provided for a single mother and her teenage daughter. They had been homeless and finally found an apartment she could afford but it did not include appliances. With these appliances she can again provide healthy and affordable meals at home after the past few months of living in a motel and car. We also provided a washing machine and dryer for a disabled woman who had been struggling to get to the laundromat each week. No longer does this woman have to carry a heavy bag of dirty linens and clothing for several blocks to the laundromat. A vacuum was delivered to a poverty stricken disabled senior citizen who needed one she could manage. She is proud she can now maintain a clean apartment.
GRAND TOTAL = $50,000.00
So many good things have transpired thanks to the Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant and all of “You” who made this matching grant possible. Single mothers and senior citizens have been given hope. Children have been fed and are smiling once more. The handicapped have been shown compassion. Every penny of your donation was used to provide desperately needed poverty relief for the 63 recipients of your generosity. Thank you again to Duane DeYoung for his generous matching grant, and to all of “You” for your matching donations. Together we work at making our poverty relief efforts a success! Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
