Time is now: How your aid helps those in need

APPLIANCES = $2,157.53

A new range and refrigerator were provided for a single mother and her teenage daughter. They had been homeless and finally found an apartment she could afford but it did not include appliances. With these appliances she can again provide healthy and affordable meals at home after the past few months of living in a motel and car. We also provided a washing machine and dryer for a disabled woman who had been struggling to get to the laundromat each week. No longer does this woman have to carry a heavy bag of dirty linens and clothing for several blocks to the laundromat. A vacuum was delivered to a poverty stricken disabled senior citizen who needed one she could manage. She is proud she can now maintain a clean apartment.