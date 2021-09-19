Time is now: I am seeking help for my neighbor

We talked about the car accident and the woman’s long recovery. She told me how she had been before the accident and she had always kept her son fed, clean and her apartment neat. She said now it was obvious she was not able to keep up with these tasks. The neighbor said, “It breaks my heart to see how they are living now. I can only stop by every few days and when ever I do I do a little housekeeping, but it is not enough. She is not able to remember things or how to do certain tasks. Meals are a continuous problem.” The woman told me how she checked on them, but it was obviously time to find another alternative.

The neighbor stated the woman would be able to communicate on the phone, but she would probably not remember most of our conversation. She agreed to go next door to finish the conversation with the woman present. She said she would take notes and write things down for her. As this seemed to be a good solution, I told her I would call back in a few minutes when she was next door.