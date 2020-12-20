Time is now: I couldn't even have a funeral

The woman said, “I was not prepared for how rundown her home had become. I then found out she had taken out several second mortgages to get by over the years. She was struggling to make those payments and I helped where I could but my income barely covered our utilities, my car payment and food each month.” The woman went on to tell me how she found out after her grandmothers’ death that she had not paid her property taxes for several years or made her mortgage payments for a long time.

I asked the woman how she did not know the state of her grandmother’s financial problems after living with her for two years. Her answer was that her grandmother had been very secretive about that part of her life. She had asked her grandmother repeatedly if she needed help paying her bills or if there was anything else she needed help with financially but her grandmother had always answered, “You are helping enough already. Don’t you worry about me.” There were also many unpaid medical bills her grandmother had left behind but these she was able to prove she was not liable for.