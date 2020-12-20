Time is now: I couldn't even have a funeral

Dear W.C.,
I was living with my grandmother as her caregiver until she passed away last month. I had lived with her for the past two years as her health declined. We were sharing expenses and she let me and my daughter live in her home with her in exchange for her caregiving.
I have only been able to work part-time for the past six months, due to Covid and then due to her worsening health. My worst fear was bringing home the virus as I knew she was high risk. She did eventually catch it after my cousin stopped by to visit while I was at work.
I had told her to stay away from grandma because I was worried she would spread the virus to her and she was at high risk. I would never have let her in because I knew she lived a lifestyle that endangered all of us, going to bars and out with friends. Well her lifestyle ended up costing my grandma her life and caused me to have to quarantine for three weeks while my daughter was extremely ill. I missed work for three weeks while I dealt with the loss of my grandmother and took care of my sick daughter.
I could not even have a funeral for my beloved grandma. This has been an incredibly emotional and difficult time and now I am worried about becoming homeless on top of it all. I found out after her death that my grandmother had two loans on her home she had not been making payments on and she had not paid the taxes for four years.
Now my daughter and I must move out and have nowhere to go. I do not have the money for a security deposit and rent. I read online that your charity helps people with rent and security deposits. I am hopeful we are approved for assistance.
Dear Readers,
As more and more people share their stories of loss, I am filled with sadness over the additional suffering that has been felt by our fellow creations. I often refer to the pains and suffering of poverty and with that I am referring to the physical pains of poverty caused by hunger, lack of basic necessities and homelessness.
Now we have the additional pains caused by the loss of family members and friends that so many are going through in addition to the anxiety caused by pending evictions and job loss. We are relieved in knowing our charity work is alleviating some of those pains and stress for our fellow Americans.
This woman was suffering intense grief over the loss of her grandmother. From the beginning of our conversation until the end she kept saying, “I can’t believe she is gone.” While shouldering that grief she still had to get back to work and try to increase her hours. Once we were done with our introductions over the phone, I began to go over my list of questions for the woman.
I began by asking if she was able to talk about her grandma. She said she wanted to talk about her so that is where we began. The woman shared with me how she had been raised by her grandmother as her own mother had passed away at a young age. When in turn her grandmother had asked her for help she knew she could not say no. She had willingly given up her apartment and moved into her grandmother’s home.
The woman said, “I was not prepared for how rundown her home had become. I then found out she had taken out several second mortgages to get by over the years. She was struggling to make those payments and I helped where I could but my income barely covered our utilities, my car payment and food each month.” The woman went on to tell me how she found out after her grandmothers’ death that she had not paid her property taxes for several years or made her mortgage payments for a long time.
I asked the woman how she did not know the state of her grandmother’s financial problems after living with her for two years. Her answer was that her grandmother had been very secretive about that part of her life. She had asked her grandmother repeatedly if she needed help paying her bills or if there was anything else she needed help with financially but her grandmother had always answered, “You are helping enough already. Don’t you worry about me.” There were also many unpaid medical bills her grandmother had left behind but these she was able to prove she was not liable for.
When we finished talking about her grandmothers finances the woman began to tell me about her overwhelming sense of loss and grief. It was a difficult conversation as the woman shared her painful loss. We talked about our faith and how it helps us through these difficult times. We shared a prayer for her grandmother and for both she and her daughter for healing. When we keep our loved ones in spirit, they are still with us and we with them. The mother told me how she had been sharing her faith more with her daughter as they both needed that right now to help with their grief.
I asked about her daughter and how she was feeling after both the loss of her great-grandma and her bout of Covid. The woman admitted her daughter was struggling with home schooling but ever since she had been so sick and lost her great-grandmother she wanted to stay home. She was hopeful her daughter would go back to in-school learning in the New Year. The caring mother knew her daughter needed social interaction beyond virtual learning and social media.
It was time to go over her budget so the woman sent me a photo of a list she had made of all her expenses. She also was relieved she had been able to move to full-time at work now that she was no longer needed at home to care for her grandmother. This increase in her income would be helpful in their new budget. She was behind a month in her car payment due to expenses related to her grandmother’s passing.
Support Local Journalism
She also did not have any funds for food or toiletries until she received her next paycheck in two weeks. She had visited the food pantry two weeks prior to make sure her daughter had enough to eat. I told the woman we would be able to provide gift cards for food, toiletries, a winter coat for her daughter and gas for her car. These were all things she had stated they were having a hard time with.
I asked the woman if she had been looking at any rentals and she shared with me one she had come across through an acquaintance online. It was a small second floor walkup being rented by a private party. It was very reasonable and the photos looked clean and up to date.
The woman and her daughter had no problem with stairs and they liked the privacy the apartment provided. She also was anxious to get out of the home that had mold and many other plumbing and electrical issues. She said, “It will be hard to say goodbye to this home because it contains so many wonderful memories of my grandmother, but it has really become rundown. My poor grandma just could not keep up with it over the years I did not live with her. I never knew how she struggled financially in that time.”
I knew the woman could afford the apartment and her other bills going forward if we gave her a helping hand to start. We would provide her with two months rent and a security deposit. We also would pay two car payments. This assistance combined with the gift cards would be what they need to get back on their feet. The woman said she would call the landlord right away to secure the rental.
When I called the woman back in fifteen minutes, she was very happy to report she had been approved by the landlord to rent the apartment. I told the woman we would be sending her the rent checks, security deposit, checks for her car payments and gift cards for delivery the next day. She burst into tears when she heard this news. She continued to cry as she said, “I was so worried. I did not know what we were going to do. You are a lifesaver.” I have heard this many times from our fellow creations when we provide our caring assistance. We are a lifesaver to many in our communities.
The following day the woman called me to let me know she had received her envelope of assistance. She again was crying as she filled me in on more details of their pending move.
She had picked out some furniture and sentimental items that she and her daughter could move with the help from a friend. We would provide two new beds as the beds at her grandmothers house were very old and worn. The woman and her daughter were already busy going through the home and cleaning out years of belongings. We provided some additional gift cards for household necessities, bedding and pillows.
Within two weeks the mother and daughter were moved into their new apartment. They both were in much better spirits as they no longer had the weight of worry to carry around. The woman sent me pictures of her apartment and her daughter in her new room.
They both loved their new beds and bedding. The daughter was smiling again in the photo. The mother told me how it was the first time she had seen her smile in a long time when she saw her new room and new bedding. I was happy to hear how our assistance is what helped bring a smile to a child who is going through a difficult time. We together brought that much needed smile.
We are hoping to provide more smiles with the Barnabas $5,000 Christmas Matching Grant. Our hope is to have this matched and distributed before the end of 2020! This matching grant will provide $10,000 in assistance to the handicapped, senior citizens, working poor families and those struggling due to illness, job loss and unexpected challenges.
We are continuing to work hard bringing our poverty relief to as many people as possible. We thank you for your support that allows us to do these good works. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”!
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.
Furniture Donations: To donate furniture please call Love, Inc. in Burlington, WI (262) 763-2743 or Circle of Friends in Elkhorn, WI (262) 723-8177.
Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
