Time is now: I have a son who has been through a lot

The addition of dental credit payments and then the car repair that had taken not only her last month’s rent but also half her utility bill payment would be impossible for her to ever catch up on. In addition to that the car needed more repairs that she could not afford but would be necessary for the long trips to medical care almost weekly. I made arrangements to have her car repaired and we also would provide gas gift cards to help with that expense due to the many trips to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee she had to make.

We had a conversation about their food insecurity and the mother admitted to recently even skipping meals to help with her over loaded budget. Whenever I hear this, it fills me with sadness. Food should not be something you skip in order to pay your rent or utilities or any expense. It is needed for your health and your mental and physical well-being.

When I told this to the mother, she admitted to having felt sick and not having the energy she needed to care for her son. I asked the mother for a promise to not skip meals going forward and added some gift cards for groceries to their list of assistance. The mother agreed it was not a good decision and would not do that again in the future. When I mentioned we would be providing some gift cards for food and I expected her to eat healthy meals along with her son she broke down into tears of gratitude.