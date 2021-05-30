Time is now: I have a son who has been through a lot

Dear W.C.,
I have a son who has been through a lot. He was born with several disabilities that have progressed over the past few years. I can no longer work as I do not trust his care to others. There have been several incidences when I had a caregiver where they did not follow my son’s doctor’s orders or give him his medications and he became extremely ill.
It is not worth the risk to my son to leave him all day with a stranger who does not care about his wellbeing like I do. His father, my ex-husband also refuses to care for him and now has stopped paying his child support claiming he is unemployed. We live on a very fixed income and I rely on every penny we receive. My son needed some dental care and then my car broke down. I need my car to get him to therapy and doctor’s visits.
He has a heart condition that needs monitoring and breathing problems. These are things I cannot put off due to a lack of transportation, so I used every penny I had to have one of the more important repairs done on my car, which has prevented me from being able to pay last month’s rent. I cut back on other expenses and only made a partial payment on last month’s utilities so we could still afford food. I cannot believe how this has put us behind in so many areas. I cannot sleep due to the constant worry about our financial situation and the possible risk of eviction and utility disconnection.
Dear Readers,
I could feel the desperation in this letter from this devoted mother. It is not an easy job being a full-time caregiver to a disabled child. Around the clock care is often required and days off are unheard of. To do this while worrying about eviction, food and utility disconnection had to be extremely distressing. As stated in her letter of request, this mother did not trust anyone else to provide the care her son needed as it was very complicated and if not done correctly could even be life threatening. His loving mother was devoted to providing all her son’s care.
I called the mother and after holding on while she got her son situated, we were able to talk. It took several conversations with this mother as she was not able to talk for long lengths of time without interruptions. With this in mind, we got right to work.
I asked the mother some questions about her son and she told me about his complicated pregnancy and birth. She shared that her ex-husband had wanted nothing to do with his son right from the beginning and their marriage had ended shortly after his birth.
The father was supposed to be paying child support and had for the past 15 years until these last few months he was unemployed. The mother had worked for the first four years of her son’s life, as his disabilities were not as progressed as they were now that he is 15, and he did not need too much specialized care. As his needs became greater and his care more intense the costs of his care rose beyond what was feasible for her to continue working.
The final incident when she had to take her son to the emergency room due to his inability to breath when one of his medications was not administered caused her to make the decision to be his full-time caregiver. The mother cried when she told me how she had never believed it when the doctors told her that her son would reach a point where he would no longer progress in his physical and mental capabilities. She admitted she had always thought they were wrong but now that he was older she could no longer deny the decline she was seeing every day.
The mother said, “I don’t know how much time we will have together so I want to devote all my time to him.” When I asked about the financial aspects of this decision, I hoped I could find ways to make this possible for this devoted, loving mother. She was receiving financial assistance as her son’s caregiver but it was not enough to cover the extra expenses she had encountered over the past few months along with the loss of child support.
We did not have much time talking before her son was calling out in distress, needing her assistance. We ended our call immediately with a promise to pick up where we left off in a few minutes. Thirty minutes later the mother was able to speak again so we went back to our conversation.
I wanted to go over her budget so I could see if there were other shortfalls each month other than the occasional over budget expense like dental visits or car repairs. I could see the mother was very frugal and did have every penny spoken for each month.
The addition of dental credit payments and then the car repair that had taken not only her last month’s rent but also half her utility bill payment would be impossible for her to ever catch up on. In addition to that the car needed more repairs that she could not afford but would be necessary for the long trips to medical care almost weekly. I made arrangements to have her car repaired and we also would provide gas gift cards to help with that expense due to the many trips to Children’s Hospital in Milwaukee she had to make.
We had a conversation about their food insecurity and the mother admitted to recently even skipping meals to help with her over loaded budget. Whenever I hear this, it fills me with sadness. Food should not be something you skip in order to pay your rent or utilities or any expense. It is needed for your health and your mental and physical well-being.
When I told this to the mother, she admitted to having felt sick and not having the energy she needed to care for her son. I asked the mother for a promise to not skip meals going forward and added some gift cards for groceries to their list of assistance. The mother agreed it was not a good decision and would not do that again in the future. When I mentioned we would be providing some gift cards for food and I expected her to eat healthy meals along with her son she broke down into tears of gratitude.
I asked the mother about her rental and found the rent was reasonable and she already had the apartment modified to her son’s needs. We would pay her overdue rent and two months additional rent to help with the extra expenses she was paying off. We also would pay the overdue utility bill with some additional funds to cover the next month as well.
When I read off this assistance to the mother she was overcome with emotion. She quietly said as she again broke down into tears, “I never ask for help, but I knew this time I really needed to ask. When my caseworker mentioned contacting The Time is Now to Help, I have to admit I did not know what to expect, but I did not expect this. You are saving my son and I right now.”
I told the mother how our ability to help comes from all of us working together. She listened with a heart full of gratitude for the help that would allow her to continue to care for her son in a safe and relaxed environment. The mother added, “I have been so stressed out that I could see the difference in my son’s behavior.
My worry was affecting him even though I never talk to him about these things. Now I will be able to go back to being his caregiver and totally focus on just loving him and helping him adjust to the increase in his disabilities he has to endure every day.” The mother spoke softly but I could clearly hear the meaning behind her words.
The following day a volunteer delivered the checks and gift cards to the mother. She was outside with her son in a wheelchair, and they spoke for a few minutes at a safe distance.
The volunteer called me after the delivery and through his tears he said, “I have never been so moved as I was by that mother and her son. God Bless everyone for letting us help them.” I could not have agreed more. God Bless everyone for letting us help them.
Thank you for your support that allowed us to provide assistance to this deserving mother and her disabled son, and many other deserving fellow creations in our communities. We could not have provided this assistance without all of “You”. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
