Time is now: I have two tenants I'm worried about

I have worked with your charity in the past when I was looking for assistance for several tenants in the low-income housing apartments I manage. The people you helped in the past all were greatly helped by the assistance they received. I have two tenants right now that I am very worried about. I have noticed they are struggling and after speaking with them I confirmed they would benefit from The Time is Now to Helps assistance.

The first person that needs help is Dorothy. She is a sweet senior woman who is always willing to help her neighbors with rides to the doctor or a homemade meal when they are not well. I have watched Dorothy change over the past month as she no longer would smile and began to lose weight. I finally asked her what was wrong, and she told me about her teeth. She has badly infected teeth that need to be removed and she will need dentures. The infection has made her very sick. She was embarrassed to admit that she cannot afford this care. I would love to see Dorothy smile again and no longer be in pain. The second person I am requesting help for is Amy. She is a young lady who until recently had been attending college. From what she told me she is going through her second battle with cancer. Due to this she has been struggling to make ends meet. I have enclosed their contact information so you may speak with them directly. I hope you are able to help these two wonderful women.