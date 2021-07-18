Time is now: I have two tenants I'm worried about

Dear W.C.,
I have worked with your charity in the past when I was looking for assistance for several tenants in the low-income housing apartments I manage. The people you helped in the past all were greatly helped by the assistance they received. I have two tenants right now that I am very worried about. I have noticed they are struggling and after speaking with them I confirmed they would benefit from The Time is Now to Helps assistance.
The first person that needs help is Dorothy. She is a sweet senior woman who is always willing to help her neighbors with rides to the doctor or a homemade meal when they are not well. I have watched Dorothy change over the past month as she no longer would smile and began to lose weight. I finally asked her what was wrong, and she told me about her teeth. She has badly infected teeth that need to be removed and she will need dentures. The infection has made her very sick. She was embarrassed to admit that she cannot afford this care. I would love to see Dorothy smile again and no longer be in pain. The second person I am requesting help for is Amy. She is a young lady who until recently had been attending college. From what she told me she is going through her second battle with cancer. Due to this she has been struggling to make ends meet. I have enclosed their contact information so you may speak with them directly. I hope you are able to help these two wonderful women.
Dear Readers,
I have worked with this apartment manager in the past and she has always been very compassionate to the needs of her disabled and senior tenants. I knew if she was requesting assistance for them that they were truly in desperate need.
After a brief conversation with the apartment manager, I began by calling Dorothy. I found Dorothy to be just like she had described her, sweet and caring. Dorothy immediately began to talk about other tenants needs even when I could detect an occasional sigh or pause due to what I assumed was pain. I reminded Dorothy I was calling to talk to her about herself.
I could tell she was uneasy asking for help for herself, so I brought up the situation with her teeth. With a groan she said, “Oh. I hate to bother you with that.” I told her it was not a bother and that was why I was calling. I learned she had already seen a dentist and had used all her available funds to pay for and exam and x-rays. He had given her a quote that was far beyond anything she could ever afford. With some convincing she agreed to go see a reasonably priced dentist I had already arranged for her. She continually said, “That is too much to spend on me. I can live with this.” I told her, “No. You cannot continue to live with an infection and pain. Our donors would not want you to either.”
Once I explained to Dorothy about how our charity works, and about all of “You” and your compassion for those living in pain and suffering due to poverty, she agreed to go see the dentist. During our conversation I also discovered she was struggling to afford gas for her car and how important her ability to drive was to many other tenants in her building. We provided gas gift cards to allow her to continue to drive her neighbors to various doctors’ appointments and grocery shopping. She cried more tears over this than the dental assistance we would provide, such was her generous nature.
Dorothy has since had several teeth pulled and is still awaiting her new dentures. She is grateful for both the relief of pain and her ability to continue to drive her friends and neighbors to much needed care.
The next call I made was to Amy. The apartment manager had not shared with me many details of Amy’s needs or what she was going through. I would find out all these details during a very long conversation.
When I called Amy, I prepared myself for the conversation we would be having concerning her recent cancer diagnosis. I was not prepared for how young she was and what she had already endured as a teenager when she had gone through her first battle. Now eight years later her cancer had returned with a vengeance, and she was going through an aggressive treatment plan. This had left her unable to work or finish school. She had not been able to pay her rent, even as reasonable as it was, or her car payment. The young woman was not able to eat much at the time, but I wanted to make sure she had nourishing food available to her.
When we ended our conversation, I cried tears of compassion for what this young woman had already endured and continued to endure on her own. During our talk I learned she had lost both her parents. I felt good knowing a volunteer would be in touch and delivering some food and other needs. We also removed the stress of her car being repossessed and being evicted. Now she can focus her energy on returning to health thanks to all of “You”. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for allowing us to provide much needed assistance to these two women.
We are halfway to matching the Lake Geneva Area Realty $15,000 Matching Grant. Every dollar donated will be matched, doubling your donation for removing the pains of poverty for our fellow creations. We have already been using these funds to provide much needed poverty relief in our communities. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
