Time is now: I moved here after escaping an abusive relationship

She had felt he really wanted to help her when she lost her job due to the pandemic. Once she moved in, she noticed a change in him almost immediately. This past year of Covid restrictions and being home together all the time had seemed to bring out the worst in her now ex-boyfriend.

The ex-boyfriends physical abuse began several months into the pandemic. At first, he took her phone and would not let her even take a walk outside. Then when he lost his job he seemed to take out his anger on her. She told me the shock she felt the first time he had slapped her.

Then it escalated to fists that hit where her sons would not see the bruises. She cried as she told me the terror and helplessness she had felt when she had realized they had nowhere safe to go. When he began to threaten to hit her sons, when he had been screaming at her because his dinner wasn’t what he expected, the mother knew no matter what, they had to get away. They left several days later when he was gone for a job interview. He had hidden her car keys, but he did not know she had an extra set hidden away. She told her sons last minute as she knew they could never hide a secret like that on their faces and they only had minutes to pack.