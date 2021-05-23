Time is now: I moved here after escaping an abusive relationship

Dear W.C.,
I moved to Wisconsin four months ago after escaping an abusive relationship. My two sons and I have moved from place to place but have not been able to find an apartment yet. My oldest son just got a job, but my younger son has been in and out of the hospital for the past month due to gastrointestinal problems. He was on a feeding tube and extremely sick. It has been so stressful and impossible for me to even go to job interviews.
Our savings is now gone but thanks to another charity we were provided a hotel room until the end of this week. In three days we will be homeless with nowhere to go. A caseworker at the hospital told me about your charity The Time is Now to Help. She said you have helped other people she knows that were going through similar situations. I am finally feeling safe again since I heard my ex is now in jail. I no longer have to flee and worry about him finding us after the past year of abuse and trauma we suffered. I hope and pray you can help us as I am at a loss of what to do until my son is well enough to not need me caring for him around the clock or staying with him in the hospital.
Dear Readers,
I called the mother several times before I was able to reach her. She apologized for missing my calls as she confirmed she had been in the hospital with her son again. He was diagnosed with colitis and a c-diff bacterial infection. The mother told me they would be able to go home once he was able to eat enough after the removal of his feeding tube.
I could hear the stress and worry in the mother as she told me about her sons’ ordeal. He had been quite sick for weeks and lost a lot of weight. Now he was finally improving, and as I heard who I thought was her son talking in the background, I reminded her about staying positive around him. The mother agreed she could not talk about the situation in front of her son so she asked if I could call back in ten minutes once she got him settled. She would take a walk down to the end of the hall so we could talk more freely.
I called back in ten minutes and listened as the mother frantically dove right into their present situation. She was very overwhelmed due to her son being sick and her inability to find suitable housing. She rattled off so many details I had to tell her to take a deep breath and slow down as her level of stress was very unhealthy. She had been speaking so fast I could hardly keep up with all the details. She did as I asked and after a few calming breaths thanked me for the suggestion. Then we began our conversation again but at a less frantic pace.
I told the woman to start from when she began the relationship with her ex-boyfriend. I asked if she would be comfortable talking about him. She said she felt it was important to her situation and how she got to the situation they were presently in, so she began. I listened as the woman told me about how her boyfriend had been so nice and considerate at first.
She had felt he really wanted to help her when she lost her job due to the pandemic. Once she moved in, she noticed a change in him almost immediately. This past year of Covid restrictions and being home together all the time had seemed to bring out the worst in her now ex-boyfriend.
The ex-boyfriends physical abuse began several months into the pandemic. At first, he took her phone and would not let her even take a walk outside. Then when he lost his job he seemed to take out his anger on her. She told me the shock she felt the first time he had slapped her.
Then it escalated to fists that hit where her sons would not see the bruises. She cried as she told me the terror and helplessness she had felt when she had realized they had nowhere safe to go. When he began to threaten to hit her sons, when he had been screaming at her because his dinner wasn’t what he expected, the mother knew no matter what, they had to get away. They left several days later when he was gone for a job interview. He had hidden her car keys, but he did not know she had an extra set hidden away. She told her sons last minute as she knew they could never hide a secret like that on their faces and they only had minutes to pack.
At first it was an adventure but the fear of him finding them kept them moving across several states. The mother had kept a small secret savings account she had never told the boyfriend she had. She used those funds to stay in motels, to purchase food and gas. She knew the ex-boyfriend would not stop searching until he found her. She was finally relieved of that worry recently when she had called an old friend and found out they heard he had been arrested for another serious act of violence. He had several other charges that would keep him in jail for some time. The woman began to cry uncontrollably as she shared her immense relief. They would no longer have to be watching over their shoulders all the time.
The woman told me about their recent struggle for food at times and how she felt all the stress and poor diet had led to her sons’ current gastrointestinal problems. I am sure it did not help. The poor child had to be feeling the stress they were under all the time. I asked the mother if she was telling her sons everything or keeping some of the details from them.
He was only fourteen years old and did not need to know everything she had been through. The woman admitted to sharing the stress of their current homeless situation with her sons but she had not told them the full details of the abuse she had withstood for months. They only knew what they saw the day he threatened violence to them while verbally assaulting their mother. That was enough for them to agree to fleeing without many of their belongings.
We talked about her sons and she told me first about her oldest son who is 18 and such a big help to her. Then she told me about her youngest son who was so sick. He was finally improving, and they were hopeful to be going home the following day. I asked about his special diet and about their food insecurity. The mother again cried as she did not know how she could manage his special dietary needs while staying in a hotel room.
I went over his dietary needs with her and together we came up with a plan they could implement over the next few days that would work within the limits of their mini frig and microwave. The mother again thanked me for helping her to look at things more calmly. I then told the mother we would be having a volunteer drop off gift cards for food and gas for her many trips to the Children’s hospital. The mother said through her tears, “I could barely get to the hospital last time because I did not have enough gas in the car. I had to use our food money so I could get here. We would go hungry if it wasn’t for you. I don’t how I can ever thank you.”
I took that opportunity to tell the mother about “You” our donors who made her assistance possible. She had never heard of a charity like ours and was full of gratitude for what we do together.
I asked the mother about a future job and her qualifications. She was very qualified for several occupations and I knew she would do well if only given an opportunity. This opportunity would come a few weeks later when her son was well enough to be on his own.
Until then I knew we would provide a stay at a motel that has a refrigerator and stove so she could provide the kind of food that would help her son heal. I told the mother about the motel rooms that would be close enough to her oldest son’s new job. It would be a temporary solution until we could find a suitable rental and she was employed.
The mother said she needed to get back to her sons hospital room, but we agreed to keep in touch over the coming days. Again, the mother thanked us, saying, “You have relieved so much stress for me already. It will also help my sons as I am now understanding that when I worry, they worry too.”
The following day I called the mother again and found they were back at their hotel room. Her son sounded better and they were following his new dietary plan already. The mother said she had received the gift cards from the volunteer and had made a trip to pick up just enough groceries that would fit in the mini frig. The following day they would be moving into the motel where they would have more room for fresh foods. Until then the son would rest and heal, and we would be relieved knowing they were not going hungry or about to become homeless.
After the move to the motel, the son began to heal quickly. With the removal of more of their stress and the addition of healthy foods he was almost back to normal.
The mother was going to interview for a job that would provide them enough income for a modest rental and other daily expenses. They would need our help with a security deposit and first two months rent to get them on their feet. They also would need new beds, furniture, and other daily necessities when the time was right. With the help of her oldest sons’ income, they could maintain this rental and expenses going forward.
I was happy to hear the mother did get the job she interviewed for. As both she and her sons had hardly any clothing, we provided gift cards for this as well. The mother was shocked and surprised over this additional gift. She finally said, “I never expected so much help, but I know we could not have done this without The Time is Now to Help.”
We both discussed the need to find an apartment and as if our prayers were answered an apartment became available. I told the mother to not waste any time and provided the much-needed checks for rent and security deposit. It was a two bedroom and in a nice building within a reasonable distance to both she and her sons’ jobs. On moving day they were shocked to walk in to find three new beds set up and some used furniture that had been put in place by volunteers. The woman called and this time I could barely understand her words of gratitude through her many tears.
It had been an exceedingly difficult and painful year for this mother and two sons. Now they were well on their way to recovery, healing and a newfound independence. This was all thanks to all of “You”.
Thank you for your support that allowed us to provide assistance to this deserving single mother and her two sons, and many other deserving fellow creations in our communities. We could not have provided this assistance without all of “You”. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
