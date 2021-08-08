Time is now: My best friend was in a terrible car accident

Dear W.C.,
A year and a half ago my best friend since childhood was in a terrible car accident that left her a paraplegic. She has worked hard to learn how to take care of herself and be independent. She has struggled both physically and financially due to the loss of her job and income. She is receiving some assistance, but it is not nearly as much as she needs to continue to live on her own. Everything has had to change for her.
She struggles to maneuver her wheelchair in her apartment and then during Covid she was very isolated, even with me calling and checking on her every day she became very depressed. There are several bills she cannot keep up with that cause her great stress, including her utilities that have been so high in this hot summer. I would love to have her move in with me and my teenage daughter, but my townhome is not wheelchair accessible. There are some minor modifications that could be made that would make this possible but neither one of us can afford them.
I know that sometimes she has a hard time even keeping up with food and other daily necessities, so I share what I have. Would you be able to help us make these modifications to my townhome so she can move in with my daughter and me? It would help both of us greatly.
Dear Readers,
It can be a blessing to have a caring lifelong friend. In this instance it was the only thing keeping this handicapped woman from hunger and loneliness. Thanks to her regular check ins and communication throughout the pandemic the friends have become even closer during the past difficult year.
When I spoke to the caring friend, she gave me more details about what would be necessary to make this change possible. We began with a discussion about how their friendship began during two heartbreaking childhoods that brought these two women together over 30 years ago.
They have stood by each other’s sides throughout abusive childhoods, school, college, marriages, the caring friend’s loss of her husband to cancer, and now the friend’s accident that left her disabled. I learned the disabled woman did not have any children, she had been divorced for several years before her accident and had no living family. Other than this caring friend and her daughter she was alone in the world.
We talked about the women’s financial position, and I learned how they would both be helping each other if this move was made possible. The addition of the small rent and a share in the expenses the handicapped friend would pay would help both women to get by. The handicapped woman would no longer struggle to keep up with high utility bills on her own or trying to get in and out of an apartment with limited wheelchair accessibility.
The woman sent me pictures of the areas that needed to be addressed in her townhome. With the widening of doorways and rearranging the furniture so she would have a clear path throughout the first floor, the two friends could have their wish of moving in together come true. I arranged for a contractor friend to come take a look before promising anything, but I could hear the hope in the woman’s voice when we ended our conversation.
After calling the contractor and asking him to provide me a quote for these modifications I called the handicapped woman. This conversation confirmed the bond these two women shared. The handicapped woman knew she would not have gotten by over the past year without the help of her best friend. She admitted this help included not just the physical help and food she sometimes needed but also the spiritual uplifting that her friend shared with her. The woman said, “Without our daily conversations and prayers I don’t think I could have made it this far.” I knew with that comment we would do our best to make these women’s dream come true.
We provided some immediate help with a food delivery and paying her overdue utilities. This brought an immediate stress relief for the handicapped woman. When I told the woman we were waiting on a quote for the modifications to the townhome that would make her new life possible, the woman burst into tears. After speaking to both these women I knew for sure that this was what they both not only wanted but needed.
Once I received the reasonable quote and the assurance this work could be done quickly, I gave the two women the news they had been hoping for. This time both of them cried tears of relief as they knew a positive change was coming. I also learned from the contractor about the need for a new stove and refrigerator as the caring friend had not mentioned they were both in bad shape. We provided these as well as one of the things the friends had expressed to me was their desire to cook together.
It took some time to get all these things done due to construction shortages, but these two women now share a life together that they had only been able to dream about. There is no more struggle to keep up with bills as they share expenses.
The handicapped woman is no longer suffering the debilitating depression she felt due to isolation and the inability to maneuver in and out on her own. Now she can enter and exit the townhome freely without assistance. She has a reason to get up in the morning as she loves to make breakfast for everyone in a kitchen she can access with her wheelchair. These simple changes have been made possible thanks to “You” and your support.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
