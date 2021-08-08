Time is now: My best friend was in a terrible car accident

Dear W.C.,

A year and a half ago my best friend since childhood was in a terrible car accident that left her a paraplegic. She has worked hard to learn how to take care of herself and be independent. She has struggled both physically and financially due to the loss of her job and income. She is receiving some assistance, but it is not nearly as much as she needs to continue to live on her own. Everything has had to change for her.

She struggles to maneuver her wheelchair in her apartment and then during Covid she was very isolated, even with me calling and checking on her every day she became very depressed. There are several bills she cannot keep up with that cause her great stress, including her utilities that have been so high in this hot summer. I would love to have her move in with me and my teenage daughter, but my townhome is not wheelchair accessible. There are some minor modifications that could be made that would make this possible but neither one of us can afford them.

I know that sometimes she has a hard time even keeping up with food and other daily necessities, so I share what I have. Would you be able to help us make these modifications to my townhome so she can move in with my daughter and me? It would help both of us greatly.

Dear Readers,