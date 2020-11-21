Time is now: My daughter was in a car accident

I called the daughter and when she did not answer I left a voicemail telling her who I was and why I was calling. I told her I would be calling her back soon and if she needed to know more she should call her mother to confirm she had written a letter to our charity. The second time I called the woman she answered her phone immediately and the first thing she told me was how thankful she was that her mother had written a letter. She asked some questions about our charity and I explained how our charity operates. I told her how we have already helped over 500 people this year with rent, utilities, food, clothing, new beds, car repairs, car payments and other daily needs. I explained how 100% of our donor’s contributions are used for poverty relief, the kind of poverty relief that her mother had requested for her.

After answering her questions I began to ask mine. I had questions about the car accident she was in; she had hit a deer and she felt it could have been avoided if she had been driving a car that didn’t need new tires or have bad brakes. The woman admitted she had not been able to afford routine maintenance on the car and only had minimal insurance because she had not been able to afford it. Her car was a complete loss but she told me it had been in very bad shape even before she had hit the deer. The woman was just grateful her son had been in school at the time of her accident and not in the car with her. We discussed her injuries and in addition to the broken ankle she had suffered some bruising and cuts. She would need a full six to eight weeks to recover completely as her job required her to be on her feet. We talked about other jobs she could possibly do even some that would allow her to work from home. She said she would look into that possibility.