Time is now: My granddaughter has leukemia and my daughter had to give up her job to take care of her

Since there was a risk of the grandmother also facing eviction I made arrangements for the mother and daughter to move into a motel while we searched for another rental. This would keep all of them safe for the short term until we found a long-term solution. The mother would stop to pick up their belongings from the grandmother’s apartment and move to the motel that evening. We also would provide gift cards for food and gas as when we reviewed her budget it was clear they were struggling in multiple areas since having to give up her employment and waiting on her unemployment.

We spoke about her ten-year-old daughter and the battle she faced. She was severely immunocompromised and frail due to the treatments she was receiving. The mother tried to be positive and kept repeating, “I have to stay strong for my daughter.” I could hear the fear in her voice when she finally broke down in tears and admitted, “This is a nightmare. I don’t know how we can do this alone.” I told her, “You are not alone. We will be here to help if you need it.” She then cried tears of relief knowing she did not have to do this alone. She could focus her energy on getting her daughter well and not focus on unpaid bills and food insecurity. The mother had to end the call when the nurse came to bring her to her daughter.