Time is now: My granddaughter has leukemia and my daughter had to give up her job to take care of her

Dear W.C.,
My daughter is caring for my granddaughter who has leukemia. She has had to give up her job to care for her fulltime and this has caused her to struggle financially. She was living in a rental that has mold and other problems that make it unsafe for my granddaughter, so they are living in my living room right now. She still has the rental but cannot go back there until the mold is taken care of. This is not ideal because I live in low-income senior housing and they do not allow children or any other people to live in my apartment.
Is there any way you could help them find a new rental that would be safe for my granddaughter? I am not able to help either physically or financially as I have Parkinson’s and live on an extremely tight budget. I cannot let them become homeless, but I cannot risk losing my housing either.
Dear Readers,
There were many risks for both the grandmother and the granddaughter with their current living conditions. The grandmother was risking losing her low-income housing and was also at great risk of exposure to Covid due to the granddaughters many trips to the hospital and both of their weakened immune systems. I could understand the dilemma for the mother as she did not want to expose her daughter to possible toxic mold while undergoing treatment for cancer. They were all at risk for not only their health but also at great risk due to poverty.
I called the grandmother and she shared with me additional details about their current living arrangements. With three people crowded into a small one-bedroom apartment it was not ideal. The grandmother was worried about her risk of eviction as she could not keep her daughter and granddaughter hidden from the other tenants in her building and she had already received some comments from neighbors. She knew it was only a matter of time before they were reported. She also expressed her concern for her own health due to her age and underlying conditions.
After we spoke for some time, and I reassured her we would help them find a solution to their situation, the grandmother seemed much calmer. Where previously she had been tearful and overwhelmed, she now was able to speak without crying. I told her I needed to speak to her daughter next. She said they were currently at the hospital while the granddaughter underwent treatment.
My next call was to the mother of the sick child and since she was waiting for her daughter while she was undergoing treatment at the hospital, she was able to talk. We were able to cover a lot in that conversation. I learned about the continuing difficulties they had with their landlord and his refusal to correct the mold issue. He stated she was causing the mold and it was her responsibility. The landlord had been trying to evict her as she had refused to pay her last rent until he did the remediation. She sent me pictures of the areas of concern, and I agreed her daughter should not be living in those conditions. It was obvious there had been some underlying mold that was not remediated correctly before she moved in just under a year ago.
Since there was a risk of the grandmother also facing eviction I made arrangements for the mother and daughter to move into a motel while we searched for another rental. This would keep all of them safe for the short term until we found a long-term solution. The mother would stop to pick up their belongings from the grandmother’s apartment and move to the motel that evening. We also would provide gift cards for food and gas as when we reviewed her budget it was clear they were struggling in multiple areas since having to give up her employment and waiting on her unemployment.
We spoke about her ten-year-old daughter and the battle she faced. She was severely immunocompromised and frail due to the treatments she was receiving. The mother tried to be positive and kept repeating, “I have to stay strong for my daughter.” I could hear the fear in her voice when she finally broke down in tears and admitted, “This is a nightmare. I don’t know how we can do this alone.” I told her, “You are not alone. We will be here to help if you need it.” She then cried tears of relief knowing she did not have to do this alone. She could focus her energy on getting her daughter well and not focus on unpaid bills and food insecurity. The mother had to end the call when the nurse came to bring her to her daughter.
After ending our call, I got to work on solutions for the mother and daughter. The motel would work for the short term, but they needed other options. I called her landlord and after the first few minutes of his defensiveness he was willing to end her lease amicably and agreed to return her security deposit. This would be helpful for her current financial situation. My next calls were to several landlords we have worked with in the past. These calls helped us to find an upcoming rental that would be available in three weeks. The landlord was moved by the mother and daughter’s current situation. He promised to provide a safe and healthy environment for them when they moved in. The Time is Now to Help would provide three months’ rent and a security deposit. This assistance would mean they would not become homeless or go hungry while the daughter completed her treatments.
Several months have gone by and the daughter continues to improve. We had to provide new beds and several pieces of furniture as when the mother had returned to pack her belongings at her old apartment, she had found most their belongings had been affected by the mold. It was a long road to healing and stability, but it was worth every step. Now that the daughter is improving the mother has returned to her job but is working from home. This mother shared her gratitude for our charity and thanked us for letting her know she was not alone on this painful journey.
This assistance was all made possible thanks to “You” and the Duane DeYoung $25,000 Matching Grant. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your compassion for those who are suffering in our communities.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal