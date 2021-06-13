Time is now: My sister was injured in a car crash five years ago and left in a wheelchair

Dear W.C.,
My 27-year-old sister has been in a wheelchair for five years now due to a car accident that left her a paraplegic. She has been living on her own out of state, so I am not able to help her. Our father has not been present in our lives since we were children and our mother passed away from breast cancer before Covid started. Our mother had been living by my sister to help her when needed. After Mom died, she had someone come in a few days a week to help with bathing and cleaning.
Then when Covid hit, my sister lost her outside help and the job she had working from home. It has been difficult for her to continue to pay her own bills and I have helped her as much as I can financially without needing help myself. I know she is several months behind in her rent and utilities.
Quite a few times I had to order groceries delivered to her door when I knew she was out of food. I would love if she could move in with me, and she is open to that option now that she no longer has our mom’s help. I am asking if you could help me with the cost of gas so I can drive to my sisters and help her move. There is no way we can afford this on our own.
Dear Readers,
This past year has left many people with disabilities without sufficient home care assistance. This caused many of the handicapped and senior citizen populations to be vulnerable to additional suffering due to a lack of hygiene, hunger and loneliness. Many caregivers either fell ill or left the caregiving field due to the pandemic. This has been detrimental to many people in our communities.
I contacted the woman who wrote this letter requesting assistance for her handicapped sister. After our introductions we began to assess the situation.
The woman filled me in on the details of her sister’s disabilities and the abilities she had worked so hard to regain. She stressed several times her sister’s determination to not be a burden and how hard she worked to learn new skills so she could both work and live independently.
The reality was that her sister did still need some physical help with personal hygiene and financial help since the loss of her job, so after hearing her present conditions I knew she needed to move to her caring sister’s home. With her sister’s help she would receive the physical support she needed, and her expenses would be reduced dramatically.
The woman knew all her sisters bills and what was owed. We went over each expense, and I determined which ones would need to be paid and which she could hopefully negotiate. The sister’s landlord had already told the woman if she was able to pay half the overdue rent, he would forgive the remaining if she was able to move out right away.
The landlord had admitted he had a waiting list for renters who would pay much more than he was charging the sister. I gave the woman an amount to offer the landlord that would free her from the lease. The woman asked, “You would do that?” I explained, “I can see your sister needs more help than just moving expenses.”
We continued to go over the sister’s budget and with a minimum of assistance we would be able to get the sister free of her financial obligations. We also reviewed the woman’s budget to confirm she was on a tight budget and that they needed our help.
I included in her assistance several gift cards for groceries as the woman had been struggling to keep up since providing this long distance to her sister. We discussed the details of her sisters move and after evaluating her sister’s belongings I advised the woman to leave most her furniture behind. The woman said, “I do not have room for more furniture.
In fact, when I am finally able to save up enough money I will have to make a few updates to my condo so my sister can maneuver her chair into the kitchen and bathroom.” I asked about the updates and found these were things that could not be put off until they could afford them, and they were things that one of our volunteers could help with along with a trusted contractor. When I offered their services to widen a doorway, add grab bars in the bathroom and lower a section of countertop in the kitchen, the woman began to cry.
I asked why she was crying, and her response was, “I didn’t think of all these things my sister would need, but you did. And without even knowing her you offer to get them done. No one has been this helpful before.” I reminded her of our name, The Time is Now to Help and told her about all of “You” who allow us to provide this help.
The final thing I asked about was a bed for the sister. I knew she would require a special bed and with my questioning found out she had been renting one. This expense would be eliminated thanks to a donation of a like new hospital bed and air mattress. We would have several volunteers deliver and set up this bed to the woman’s condo before she left to pick up her sister.
The woman was able to use the gas gift cards we provided to get her safely to her sister’s apartment. Together they packed up her personal belongings, donated and sold some furniture and paid off her lease with the check we provided.
Using the remaining gas gift cards, they drove back to the woman’s condo and found the modifications that were made by our volunteer and trusted contractor allowed the sister to access the bathroom and kitchen with ease. Both women called to share their overwhelming gratitude as they began their new life together thanks to all of “You”.
Thank you for your support that allowed us to provide assistance to these deserving women, and many other deserving fellow creations in our communities. We could not have provided this assistance without all of “You”. Thank “You” and God Bless “You”.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
