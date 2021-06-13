Time is now: My sister was injured in a car crash five years ago and left in a wheelchair

Dear W.C.,

My 27-year-old sister has been in a wheelchair for five years now due to a car accident that left her a paraplegic. She has been living on her own out of state, so I am not able to help her. Our father has not been present in our lives since we were children and our mother passed away from breast cancer before Covid started. Our mother had been living by my sister to help her when needed. After Mom died, she had someone come in a few days a week to help with bathing and cleaning.

Then when Covid hit, my sister lost her outside help and the job she had working from home. It has been difficult for her to continue to pay her own bills and I have helped her as much as I can financially without needing help myself. I know she is several months behind in her rent and utilities.

Quite a few times I had to order groceries delivered to her door when I knew she was out of food. I would love if she could move in with me, and she is open to that option now that she no longer has our mom’s help. I am asking if you could help me with the cost of gas so I can drive to my sisters and help her move. There is no way we can afford this on our own.

Dear Readers,