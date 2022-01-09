Time is now: No one should have to wake up cold without heat

Dear Readers,

Several times throughout the year we receive requests where we find that the need goes far beyond the initial request. What was originally sought, does not begin to cover what we consider to be the necessities of daily life. Thanks to all of “You” and some special volunteers, these needs are found, and we are able to provide the solution to their pains of poverty.

Recently we helped provide a vehicle for a single mother who is devoutly and lovingly raising four children, three of whom are handicapped. Two of the handicapped children are paralyzed and inaudible, which means they cannot talk. One child requires a feeding tube and intensive home care.

While helping this family I found out they were waking up every morning freezing cold because their furnace had broken. The mother never asked for help with her furnace, we found out through our own research. When this came to our attention one of our wonderful supporters came forward to pay for a new furnace for this struggling mother and children.

I immediately contacted a heating contractor and within an hour he was at their home due to his compassion for this mother and children. He was able to get it to work for the evening to keep them warm, but it would need to be replaced by the following day because it was in such terrible condition. He replaced the furnace the next day to allow this family to no longer suffer in silence.

Again, while a volunteer was there with the heating contractor, they noticed clothing hanging everywhere. The volunteer found out for the past year they did not have a dryer and the washing machine was barely working. We together provided a new more efficient washing machine and dryer to allow the mother and older daughter more time caring for the children and less time hanging laundry to dry throughout their home.

After more research we found there was medical equipment, supplies and accessories this mother needed that would make their lives easier. Even basic needs like food, diapers and wipes, shampoo, cleaning supplies and special supplies for the child’s feeding tube were desperately needed. Our networking together removed much pain and suffering that they were living with day in and day out.

Through our research we also found out there were many things missing in these children’s lives. After several communications with this family we found out that many birthdays have passed without any gifts. As adults we can understand the need for daily necessities of life including food, clothing, heat and utilities, coming before birthday gifts. Children need to live like children, without the daily stress of financial matters, especially in a case like this. Together, with your support, and a devoted supporter of The Time is Now, we have made it possible for this mother to keep those birthday promises for her children this year.

Thanks to your support Christmas gifts were given to each child to allow them to finally have a special Christmas that included the following gifts of daily necessities: socks, undergarments, sweaters, pajamas, winter coats, hats, gloves, shoes, boots, blankets, pillows, and a variety of toys including educational toys and special needs toys.

The older child, who is not handicapped but helps to lovingly care for her siblings, was also provided special gifts as the mother is especially grateful for the help she provides her with things such as holding up her siblings because they cannot sit up on their own, changing them and feeding them. The older child also likes to push both of her siblings’ wheelchairs at the same time, always with a smile on her face.

We thank each and every one of you for your support. Helping this devoted, loving mother is doing God’s work and sharing with our fellow creations in desperate need. There are many more fellow creations living in poverty, silently suffering with hunger and lack of basic needs. Thanks to diligent research and devoted volunteers the “extra assistance” that is not asked for, is provided. This is often life changing and always a blessing.

Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your caring and sharing and allowing us to be a blessing to over 600 fellow creations each year.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

