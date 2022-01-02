Time is now: This past year has been hard

Dear W.C.,

This past year has been one of the most difficult for my family. Our son was born premature last May with many health problems. After a difficult pregnancy that had me on bedrest and in the hospital for three months, he still arrived four weeks early. My husband and I had planned on me returning to work after my maternity leave but that was not to be as I had to give up my job when I went into the hospital.

After six weeks in the Neonatal ICU he finally came home but he had many setbacks that brought him back to the hospital three more times. Our little baby has endured so much and is finally doing much better but continues to need around the clock care. My husband missing so much work, in addition to my loss of income, has caused us to fall behind in our rent and utilities. We have cut back as much as possible.

I gave up my car when we could no longer make the payments. We eat as economically as possible. Our landlord has been patient, but they now want us to bring our rent up to date or they will not renew our lease. There is no way we can do this even if we go hungry and do not pay any of our other bills. The last thing I ever thought we would be going through would be an eviction. My husband and I are both hard workers and always prided ourselves in paying our bills and being responsible adults. We have no family that can help us. Living with this fear is affecting all of us.

Dear Readers,

I often mention the fear and pains of poverty. Living in constant fear of eviction, homelessness and hunger is a pain of poverty. It is stressful and unhealthy and everyone in a family will feel that fear. With the circumstances of a special needs infant in mind I knew this family needed our help to prevent an eviction and bring them up to date.

I called the mother and she answered right away. It sounded quiet as I asked if this would be a good time to talk. The mother said it was the perfect time as her son was napping. We got right to work on my list of questions as we did not want to waste a minute of his nap time.

The mother filled in more of the details on her difficult pregnancy and the status of their bills at that time. Her husband and she had been working full time until then and all their bills had been up to date. They did not have much of a savings and that had been wiped out quickly between the hospital bills and loss of income. We went through the whole timeline of their finances and I saw how their bills fell further and further behind before they even had a chance to make many changes to their budget. They now had a very frugal budget in place but it was too late to ever catch up.

We talked about the traumatic birth of her son and the mother cried as she shared her fear of losing him many times over the days that followed. She said, “The only thing that got me through those dark days was my faith and constant prayer.” We shared how our faith has gotten us through many troubling times, especially when you have a child with life threatening conditions or disabilities.

With our assistance in paying their overdue rent and utilities and paying off the remaining small balance of her husband’s car loan, their budget would be balanced going forward. We included some gift cards for food, diapers, toiletries, and household necessities they had been doing without. This additional assistance brought more tears of relief for this mother as I heard a baby begin to cry in the background. Nap time was over but before we ended our call the mother said, “I don’t know how I can thank you for this help. This means so much to my family.” We quickly said our goodbyes with hearts full of gratitude for all of “You” and the poverty relief you make possible.

With a New Year upon us we look back on 2021 with gratitude over what we accomplished together. So many of our fellow creations who would have done without basic needs, who were living in the constant fear and pain of poverty, were given blessed relief thanks to “You”. We enter the New Year ready to continue our good works together. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for your caring and sharing.

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal

Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken.

Memorials: ColleenHeffernanin memory of Dotsy Heffernan.Dolores Piotrowski in memory of her beloved best friend Martha “Dee” Valentine and beloved parents Gene and Lottie Piotrowski.

Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Brian, Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Anthony, Mary, Charlie, Tom P., Christina, Billy, Mike, Cheryl, and Ellie.