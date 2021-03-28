Time is now: This year has been hard

I have tried very hard this year to get by on my own. With a seven-year-old son I have been in and out of work for months. At first, I lost my job due to the stay-at-home order. I applied for unemployment but by the time I finally was approved we barely had enough money left for food much less bills. Then when I found a new job, I could not get childcare.
Then schools were closed so I had to stay home with my son. What did they expect all of us single working mothers to do? When my son could finally go back to school last fall, he got sick and so did I. For nearly a month I was too sick to work but I was thankful my son recovered quickly. It has been a roller coaster ride that put us behind in several bills before winter even hit.
Then the extreme cold had my heat working overtime to try and keep up, leaving me with a huge gas bill. On top of that my car needs several repairs that I cannot put off any longer. I really do not know where else to turn. I have never asked for help from a stranger before and I am not sure what to expect.
Dear Readers,
What should you expect from a charity when you ask for help? I would hope compassion and assistance that will improve your life. That is our goal every time we help a fellow creation in need.
How can we make your life better by removing the pains of poverty? This past week we have had to ask that question several times as we provided assistance with some complex and desperate situations that may take some time to improve. Those may be covered in future columns but for now this single mother and her young son needed our helping hand.
I reached out to this single mother and when she answered her phone we got right to work. We both introduced ourselves and once the woman got over her initial shyness, we were soon having an in-depth conversation about her situation.
The mother spoke with love and pride about her son. She shared his hobbies and activities they liked to do together. She did not hide any facts about her sons’ father, he had assaulted her while on a date when she was in college.
The mother said, “My son was a surprise blessing in my life. When I first learned of my pregnancy, I struggled with my decision to keep him, but it is the best decision I ever made. I do not think about how he came to be; I just know I can’t imagine life without him.” I listened as this mother told me how difficult of a decision this had been, but I also was certain she held no resentment, only love for her son.
The woman added, “My son is my reason for living, for working, for trying every day. This year has been really hard, harder even than when I was going through my pregnancy all alone.” The woman told me how she had lost her own mother at a young age and her father had not understood how she could keep her son. She and her father had not spoken in years due to his feelings about her choice to keep her child.
The woman began to cry then as she recalled all the times she had worried about her ability to feed and shelter her son over the past year. The small amount of government assistance she had received was not nearly enough to afford food, rent, utilities, gas, and car repairs.
The woman said, “There were so many times I wished I could turn to my Mom and Dad for help this year if things had been different. Especially when I was so sick but still had to force myself out of bed each day to make sure my son was taken care of.” I could not help but think about how much joy her father was missing in life due to his inability to love his grandson. Her son was an innocent child who had no choice in how his life came to be and as an innocent child he was a gift from God.
I asked the woman the usual questions about her life, where she worked, where she lived. Then we went through her budget together. She shared with me her fluctuating income and her growing debts.
The woman sent me photos of some of her overdue bills, the estimate to repair her car so I could see the repairs needed and her high utility bill. The woman shared they had lived in the same aging apartment building for the past four years. The heat system, insulation and windows were all older and not efficient in extreme cold.
The woman told me how they had even worn their coats inside for a few days and slept under piles of blankets to keep warm. We talked about moving her in the future to a newer apartment that would not be so expensive to heat in the winter. She admitted she had been already looking but would never be able to move right now with all her overdue bills and her inability to save up for a security deposit.
We talked about her present job and how she was finally in a secure job again after so many months of inconsistent employment. She was happy to tell me she had just received a raise that would help them considerably if she was ever able to pay off her debts and get her car repaired so she would have reliable transportation.
After our conversation I knew we needed to help her get back on her feet. With your support we would be the catalyst of change this mother and son needed.
I had been keeping notes throughout our conversation and I asked the mother to hold a moment while I reviewed these notes. I wrote down all the help she needed to make the change in their life they so desperately needed. Our help would include paying off her high utility bills, providing gift cards for groceries and paying her overdue rent.
We also would have the car repairs completed as her car seemed like it still could provide safe reliable transportation for many miles yet. I added to my notes that we would provide first months rent and security deposit in the future when her lease would be up in two months’ time. I read the list of assistance to the mother and again she cried tears but this time they were tears of gratitude and relief. She continually said, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Since it was getting late, and the mother needed to be up early with her son for school and then work, we ended our call with a promise to speak again soon. Before the woman said goodbye, she again was crying tears of thanksgiving as I told her about all of “You” and how you cared about her and her son.
The woman said, “I can’t believe that complete strangers care more about my son and me than my own father. I have never asked strangers for help before but now I do not feel like you are a stranger anymore. Even though we only spoke on the phone I shared much more with you than I have shared with anyone for years. You are almost like the parent I wish I had.”
I was surprised by her words, but I knew this woman was looking for the guidance a parent would provide, and someone who wants the best for her and her son, just like a parent would want. Those were things she was missing in her life that our charity could provide to help them get on their feet. She again tearfully thanked all of “You” and The Time Is Now to Help.
With our assistance this mother and son are now safe from eviction and the overwhelming stress of overdue utility bills. These overdue utility bills would have resulted in an upcoming disconnection and the inability to open a new account when the mother finds a new apartment to move to.
This mother also will be able to safely get to her job everyday thanks to the car repairs that provided her with reliable transportation. In the next month she will be busy looking for a new rental they can afford once we help with first months rent and security deposit. When that time comes we will be there to help one more time with rent and a security deposit to ensure this mothers continued success by having a budget she can manage in the future.
Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making this much needed assistance possible. We are continuing to provide assistance with the Family Foundation 2021 $40,000 Matching Grant and your matching donations.
We will soon share with you where every penny of this matching grant was spent in providing poverty relief in our communities.
The past year has been an exceedingly difficult one for many people in our communities and throughout the world. When I worried about our ability to provide assistance during a pandemic and about having enough donations to provide the amount of help I knew would be needed in such a crisis, we were blessed by all of “You” coming together for the purpose of helping our fellow creations in their most desperate times.
Together we have been removing their pains of poverty. This is a real blessing from God, all of us networking together. Just like these fellow creations we have helped, I am encouraged that I see a glimmer of hope on the horizon, a possible answer to many prayers, and my heart is full of gratitude for all of “You” and the Family Foundation for making our poverty relief efforts possible. Thank you and God Bless You.
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
