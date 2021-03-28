Time is now: This year has been hard

I have tried very hard this year to get by on my own. With a seven-year-old son I have been in and out of work for months. At first, I lost my job due to the stay-at-home order. I applied for unemployment but by the time I finally was approved we barely had enough money left for food much less bills. Then when I found a new job, I could not get childcare.

Then schools were closed so I had to stay home with my son. What did they expect all of us single working mothers to do? When my son could finally go back to school last fall, he got sick and so did I. For nearly a month I was too sick to work but I was thankful my son recovered quickly. It has been a roller coaster ride that put us behind in several bills before winter even hit.

Then the extreme cold had my heat working overtime to try and keep up, leaving me with a huge gas bill. On top of that my car needs several repairs that I cannot put off any longer. I really do not know where else to turn. I have never asked for help from a stranger before and I am not sure what to expect.

Dear Readers,

What should you expect from a charity when you ask for help? I would hope compassion and assistance that will improve your life. That is our goal every time we help a fellow creation in need.