Time is now: 'This year has been very difficult for my sons and me'

Dear W.C.,
This year has been very difficult for my sons and me. My oldest son was living with us and helping with rent until he moved out in October. He was not following any of my rules about being careful to protect his younger brother, going out to bars and hanging out with friends after work every day.
I would come home from work to find groups of friends in my kitchen even though I asked him to not bring anyone here. My younger son has diabetes and I worry about what could happen to him if he contracts this virus. I work full-time but I guess you would call me working poor. I do cleaning in offices and factories at night, so I do not earn a lot.
Especially since I have had to miss multiple days at my cleaning job due to COVID-19 restrictions and my youngest son’s health. My ex-husband left the state and disappeared last year and in doing so has escaped his child support obligation. With the loss of my older sons help and child support we have fallen further and further behind. At this time we are two months behind in rent and I am behind in my car payment.
I have three more months on this lease, but I am hopeful if I find something else cheaper my landlord will let me out of my lease early. I applied for housing, but I am on a waiting list. I am constantly worried about losing my car as I need it to get to work and for medical care for my son. Since October I have only been able to keep up with food, gas, our utilities, and my son’s prescriptions. This really has been a very tough year for my younger son and me. We are praying for a much better 2021.
Dear Readers,
I think we are all praying for a much better 2021. This year has brought more new challenges than we have ever seen in the past. One of the biggest challenges for us this year has been providing rent and shelter assistance. With rents increasing and a shortage of rentals available, even with the moratorium on evictions, there was a large increase in homelessness. My goal is always to prevent homelessness. That would be our goal with this mother and son as well.
I called the mother in the late afternoon after considering her night job. I did not want to call when she was getting some much-needed sleep or catch her at work. I was relieved when she answered the first time I called. Just as when I used to pay home visits before the pandemic caused me to change our protocol, there are many times I catch people at the wrong time, but they answer my call anyway. I have found most people to be welcoming of a strangers call when that stranger is offering desperately needed poverty relief.
After introducing myself the mother provided her full name, address, and date of birth. This information is used to confirm when possible any details they provide. These details could include jobs and financial information that help us determine our level of assistance. Once we finished going over her basic information I began to ask her about some of the details she had provided in her letter.
I asked the mother questions about her sons. The mother told me about her oldest son first. He was twenty-one and had become a troubled teen when his father moved out. That became worse last year when his father announced he was leaving the state and disappeared. The woman admitted her son had needed the discipline her husband used to provide and his companionship. She said her son had struggled to understand why his own father had left them and not returned, and that struggle had turned into partying with friends and not following his mother’s requests. His poor choices had been the final straw in her putting up with his poor behavior as she did not want to risk her younger sons advanced diabetes by subjecting him to multiple strangers in their home.
We discussed her ex-husband and she shared he had been a gambler that often would leave them in trouble financially when they had been married. She admitted her ex-husband had been good about paying his child support for the past few years until a few months before he left.
She said he had stopped paying her and had told her he could not pay her until he paid off some debt. She had been as surprised as her son’s when he never returned, especially when the pandemic started and their financial hardship had begun. The mother said her ex-husband had called a few weeks prior but would not say where he was.
We talked about her younger son’s diabetes and how they worked hard to manage it. He was fifteen years old and the mother would have to take off work to care for him when he was having a bad night. Many days were spent driving to Milwaukee for doctors’ appointments.
The mother told me how it had gotten progressively worse over the last few years when he became a teenager. She was hopeful they would have it managed better in the new year, but his condition sounded very tenuous. The mother broke down in tears many times during our conversation about her younger son. She was incredibly stressed about his health on top of their financial worries. My heart went out to this mother as she told me they did not have any other family to turn to for help or comfort.
Our discussion turned to the mother’s job. She worked long strenuous hours during the night which kept her safe from working in crowded facilities. I knew we needed to go over her budget line by line to see where we could make improvements.
The mother had sent me her list of expenses and we began to go over them one by one. Her rent was too high, and she no longer needed a three-bedroom house. Moving from a rental home to a two-bedroom apartment would be the biggest change she could make.
It would be difficult to find a cheaper rental, but she promised to get right to work in her search. She had already received a letter from her landlord discussing her overdue rent so that would need to be paid to prevent the landlord from eventually starting eviction proceedings.
I told the woman we would pay two months rent and after reviewing her budget fully I added three car payments. If this mother lost her car it would be nearly impossible for them to survive going forward. We also went over her utility usage which was exceptionally low.
I questioned if she had been even turning on her heat at a sufficient level. She admitted to using coats inside and keeping most her lights off so she could afford the utility bill. These were extreme measures I was not willing to let her continue to use to control her utility bill. We would provide a payment to her utility company to allow this mother and son to have sufficient heat and light usage.
I finally asked the mother about their food insecurity. She admitted to buying foods that were diabetic friendly for her son but skipping meals or eating very little herself to make sure he had enough.
Again, I was not going to let her continue this practice to be able to afford food for her son. We would provide gift cards for food and gas for her many trips to Milwaukee for her sons medical care and her job sites. We also would have new tires put on her car after she told me how she was already having difficulties driving for the winter because her tires were bald.
When I told her about the grocery gift cards I made the mother promise me she would no longer skip meals. When the mother made this promise she again began to cry. She said, “No one has ever cared about me like this. My own parents were neglectful and even abusive at times. I have not known much kindness or love other than what I get from my son. He is my gift from God and now you are too.”
I took that opportunity to tell this mother about all of “You” and your generosity that allowed us to be her gift from God. I told her how you all cared about her and her son and how you did not want her to suffer in poverty.
She was inconsolable for a few minutes and when she could finally speak, she managed to say, “Tell everyone thank you for caring about us.” I told her that is what we do together, we care for each other.
The following day a volunteer delivered her assistance checks and gift cards. When I called to check in with the woman’s progress in finding a new rental, she sounded much happier, even when she had to tell me she had not been successful in her search.
In that time she was able to sell off some of her belongings and her older son came to remove the belongings he had stored at the house. I also made arrangements for new beds to be delivered to her new residence when she found one after she shared with me how she had taken her very old beds from the previous renters when she moved in six years ago. She would be ready and packed when she found her new rental.
After a few weeks of searching the mother called me excited to report she had found what she hoped would be her new rental. When she sent me pictures and included the rent and security amounts needed, I told her we could help her with that expense also.
The mother was so relieved she again cried tears of relief thanks to our support. We would be the change in the life of this mother and son that would allow them to survive on their own going forward. Thank “You” and God Bless “You” for making this assistance possible.
This past year has been a challenge for most of us but much more so for the poverty stricken. We were able to provide poverty relief to nearly 700 people in 2020. These people would have gone hungry and homeless without all of us working together to alleviate the pains of poverty.
We thank you for your support that allowed us to do these good works in 2020. As many people in our country wait for overdue assistance we are grateful to be able to continue to provide lifesaving assistance to as many of our fellow creations as possible. Hunger and homelessness will be an ongoing problem through the winter months ahead. With your help we will be there to provide a helping hand to hundreds of people in the new year. We will continue to pray for a return to our normal lives, jobs and family togetherness in 2021.
Thank “You” and God Bless “You”!
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
