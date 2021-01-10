Time is now: 'This year has been very difficult for my sons and me'

I questioned if she had been even turning on her heat at a sufficient level. She admitted to using coats inside and keeping most her lights off so she could afford the utility bill. These were extreme measures I was not willing to let her continue to use to control her utility bill. We would provide a payment to her utility company to allow this mother and son to have sufficient heat and light usage.

I finally asked the mother about their food insecurity. She admitted to buying foods that were diabetic friendly for her son but skipping meals or eating very little herself to make sure he had enough.

Again, I was not going to let her continue this practice to be able to afford food for her son. We would provide gift cards for food and gas for her many trips to Milwaukee for her sons medical care and her job sites. We also would have new tires put on her car after she told me how she was already having difficulties driving for the winter because her tires were bald.

When I told her about the grocery gift cards I made the mother promise me she would no longer skip meals. When the mother made this promise she again began to cry. She said, “No one has ever cared about me like this. My own parents were neglectful and even abusive at times. I have not known much kindness or love other than what I get from my son. He is my gift from God and now you are too.”