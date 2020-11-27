Time is now: We have much to be thankful for

This year when my wife and I sit down to our Thanksgiving meal for two, we will be grateful for the food we have been blessed with and just be happy knowing our family is healthy and well fed. Even if we cannot be with them on Thanksgiving we plan on spending many more holidays with them in the years to come.

We could not write a column on gratitude without including our thankfulness for all of “You”. Everything we do at The Time Is Now to Help is thanks to “You”. The food we provide, the shelter we provide, the utilities we keep on, the new beds our fellow creations rest on, the blankets and pillows that bring them comfort, are all thanks to “You”.

We are also grateful to the many places of business who support our charity. From car repairs, to bed deliveries, to veterinary care, we are grateful to all of “You”.

This year as we may be saddened over the different Thanksgiving we will celebrate, the family members we will not see around our tables, try to think about what you are grateful for.

Let us all count our blessings and show gratitude for what we do have. Thank you and may you have a very blessed and Happy Thanksgiving!

Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal