Time is now: We have much to be thankful for

We have much to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Yes, we know there is a pandemic and so much negative news we are all bombarded with every day. We still can find things to be thankful for this year.
We are incredibly grateful for our continued health. Our volunteers and our team who runs The Time is Now to Help have remained healthy due to the change in our procedures we made early in the pandemic. These changes have allowed us to continue providing poverty relief assistance with a minimal chance of exposure and were implemented exceedingly early, before even the stay at home orders were issued.
This was due to a family we helped becoming very ill in February. We were all just starting to hear more and more about the virus, yet we had not known anyone in our communities with it.
After two of the family members ended up in the ICU for weeks with what they thought was a bad flu we were startled to learn that they had Covid. One of our volunteers had been at their home the day before they ended up in the hospital so that volunteer self-quarantined at home for two weeks. Thank God they did not contract the virus.
That experience convinced us that we had to change our policies and we are thankful we did that early in the game, so no other volunteers were in danger this year due to our activities.
We are also grateful for our volunteers who continue to want to help. These dedicated volunteers know that there has been an increased need for our assistance this year due to the loss of jobs and homelessness.
These volunteers who used to love the interaction with some of our clients now had to learn to practice social distancing and not share an often needed hug.
When you drop off food to a lonely senior citizen it can be difficult to converse with a mask on and the distance required impaired any quality interactions. It just is not the same but our volunteers continue to be there when we need them. We are very thankful for our awesome dedicated volunteers.
Listening to so many people share their difficult struggle to provide food, shelter, utilities and other necessities for their families, often while dealing with underlying health problems, life threatening illnesses, disabilities or painful abuses, can be overwhelming.
Trying to work out ways for these fellow creations to get by on their own going forward, reviewing budgets, coming up with solutions to lift these people out of poverties grasp, is hard work.
Thanks to my family who supports me when I am feeling the full weight of what I do. Their understanding, unfailing love, sense of humor and helping hand is appreciated and something I am most grateful for.
This past week I received many letters from people who lost their jobs, careers and businesses due to Covid. For most of these people it was the first time they have ever had to ask for help.
The stimulus money is gone, incentives are done, yet we still have small businesses struggling in our communities. I am grateful we were able to help some of these people put food on their tables, pay their rent and utilities and keep them from falling further into poverty.
Many tears were shed as the stress and pains of poverty were removed for these families and single mothers. They will be able to have a Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to all of your support.
I am always grateful for a roof over my head. For so many people right now, that is a luxury. There are limited rentals available and more people face eviction every day. Whenever I walk through the door of my home, I say a prayer of thanks for this safe shelter.
It is not something I take for granted. We have five families in motels currently that we are trying to help get into affordable housing. Its not easy with the lack of rentals available. Can you imagine being evicted during a pandemic with small children? These children do not understand why they must leave behind most of their belongings.
Support Local Journalism
Toys, books, clothing, beds and prized possessions are all left at the curb and if you have nowhere to put them, they are gone forever. Once a more permanent shelter is found we will provide these families with first months rent and a security deposit to help them even further to remain safe and sheltered. We often must provide new beds and as we did twice this past week, we provided used furniture from charity resale stores.
We also provided gift cards for food, household necessities and clothing for eight families this week. When I am speaking to people about their budget I always ask, “How much money do you have right now to get by?” I often hear, “I have $12.” Or “I have $64.” Or “I have $11.”
When I hear them telling me their minuscule amounts, that is the only thing between them and having nothing, they often are crying in fear. How can anyone feed children or pay any bills with $12 or $64 or $11 to their name?
Some people were laid off months ago and others just recently. For people who live on a fixed income unexpected expenses that come up, such as a car repair, emergency dentist visits or a medical expense, often mean a shortage of funds for the remaining month.
Hunger is here in our communities. It is not just a thing we find in other countries or in the inner city. School breakfast and lunch programs provide much needed nutrition for many children in our communities.
When those schools are closed where will these children receive this nutrition if their parents are out of work and not receiving their unemployment? I am very thankful for your donations that have allowed us to provide $41,409.69 in food assistance so far in 2020.
There is much to be grateful for when we can remove the pains of hunger for so many people in desperate need.
This year when my wife and I sit down to our Thanksgiving meal for two, we will be grateful for the food we have been blessed with and just be happy knowing our family is healthy and well fed. Even if we cannot be with them on Thanksgiving we plan on spending many more holidays with them in the years to come.
We could not write a column on gratitude without including our thankfulness for all of “You”. Everything we do at The Time Is Now to Help is thanks to “You”. The food we provide, the shelter we provide, the utilities we keep on, the new beds our fellow creations rest on, the blankets and pillows that bring them comfort, are all thanks to “You”.
We are also grateful to the many places of business who support our charity. From car repairs, to bed deliveries, to veterinary care, we are grateful to all of “You”.
This year as we may be saddened over the different Thanksgiving we will celebrate, the family members we will not see around our tables, try to think about what you are grateful for.
Let us all count our blessings and show gratitude for what we do have. Thank you and may you have a very blessed and Happy Thanksgiving!
Health & Happiness, Love & God Bless Everyone, Sal
Please Help: There are many coming to us in desperation. Our good fellow creations need our compassion. Together we make a big difference. Make checks payable to: The Time Is Now to Help, P.O. Box 1, Lake Geneva, WI 53147. The Time Is Now to Help is a federally recognized 501©3 charitable organization licensed in the states of Wisconsin and Illinois. You will receive a tax deductible, itemized thank you receipt showing how your donation provided assistance for the poverty stricken. Please visit: www.timeisnowtohelp.org
A Very Special Thank You: Green Bay Packers Foundation, Paul Ziegler, Ziegler Charitable Foundation, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Schuberth, Gerald and Cheryl Kuhn, Kunes Country Auto Group, Alfred and Susan Didominick, Sullivan Family, Robert and Rita O’Brien, The Holmgren Charity Fund, Fairwyn Symphony Bay Give Back, Lake Geneva Area Realty, Paper Dolls, John and Kristi Hugunin, Hurvey and June Haskins, Jr., Tim and Danielle Brellenthin, Michael and Kathe Beach, Gene and Linda Krauklis, Kelly Tomaske, Gregory Swanson, Karin Slayton, Daniel Gallagher, William Norton, William Davit, Collette Coolidge, Jeanne Allen, David Greenawalt, Teresa Hurley, Paypal Giving Fund, Paula Harris, Jeff Zott, Karin Collamore, Daniel and Ruth Haak, Dorothy Tookey, Delavan United Methodist Church, Denise Hubbard, David and Shirley Heigl, Nancy Ferguson, John and Rita Race, Barbara Giovannoni, Richard and Ann Weber, Stanley Roelker, Paul and Charlotte Kuenning, Charles and Kathleen Heinz, Bruce Haase, Richard and Judy Peterson, Mary Ellen Last, Joseph and Beth Pizzo, all of our anonymous donors and ALL of you who support The Time Is Now to Help donation boxes. Anyone who would like a Time Is Now donation box in your business, please call (262) 249-7000.
Prayer Chain: The power of prayer and positive thoughts comes from the true healer, our Lord answering our prayers. Please pray for healing for the following people: Talyn, Mike, Sylvia, Richard, Jennifer, Jayden, Maria C., Alex, Lily, Kaitlyn, Sheila, Rhonda, Deda Lee, Betty, Marilyn, Helen, Dennis, Mary, Joseph, Sal, Jordan, Jean, Tom L., Dr. Peter, Alyce, Matthew, Pam E., Jenene B., John S., Patricia H., Darlene, Ron K., Marian K., Judy, Wendy, Eric, Rogelia, Anthony and Mary.
Furniture Donations: To donate furniture please call Love, Inc. in Burlington, WI (262) 763-2743 or Circle of Friends in Elkhorn, WI (262) 723-8177.
