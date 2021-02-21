Time is now: 'We need our car to get to our medical appointments'

Dear W.C.,

I am a 64-year-old woman who lives with and cares for my best friend who six months ago suffered a traumatic brain injury after a bad fall. Recently I too fell and broke my wrist which really limits me. I was diagnosed with osteoporosis and have arthritis. The reason I am writing to you is to ask if you could help us get our car repaired and if we could both get new beds.

I feel so silly asking for new beds when I know there are so many other people needing help right now. If you can only help us with one thing the car repair is the most important. We need our car to get to our medical appointments. My friend no longer can drive since her fall so I am her lifeline to these appointments. I am too young for Medicare so some of my medical expenses are out of pocket which strains our budget even more.

Our beds are very old and uncomfortable, which exacerbates my arthritis. We have lived together for over ten years, ever since my husband died and she was divorced. We truly are best friends. We share in all the household expenses but pay our own personal bills. My friend’s daughter wants her to move in with her, but her daughter struggles with her mental health and they have a very volatile relationship.