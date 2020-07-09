To help businesses, Bloomfield hits pause on bar game tax

Pete Madland, executive director of the league for 5,000 taverns statewide, said bars and restaurants are among the businesses hardest hit by closures and stay-at-home orders to control the spread of coronavirus.

Madland said Bloomfield’s gesture to waive the new amusement device tax is a good example of government trying to help local businesses recover — and, in some cases, survive.

“If this helps keep them open, everyone is better off,” he said. “That’s just what we were hoping for.”

Business owners with dart boards and other taxable games in Bloomfield said they are grateful for the village’s waiver.

Christine Domaille, owner of Chris’ Steel Horse Saloon, said her video poker games, dart boards, pull tab devices and others would cost her $180 a year under the new tax.

At a time when business is still recovering and costs are going up, Domaille said she welcomes the show of support from village officials.

“They’re doing what they can, I guess,” she said.

Friends tavern would have faced a tax bill of $220 for its jukebox, pinball machine and other games available for bar patrons.