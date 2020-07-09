To help businesses, Bloomfield hits pause on bar game tax

BLOOMFIELD — A village government hurting for cash came under criticism when officials moved to impose a tax on dart boards and other bar games in local establishments.
The village approved the new tax and registered taverns and other businesses to pay $20 a year for every jukebox, pinball machine and video game on the premises.
Then, officials surprised the businesses by telling them to keep their money.
The village board has voted to waive the new tax on bar games and other amusement devices in 2020, as a way of helping businesses during the difficult coronavirus pandemic.
Business owners who grumbled when the tax was first approved are now voicing gratitude to the village for taking a step back.
Vincent Bellentini, owner of the Pell Lake Inn tavern, said he expected to pay more than $200 for his bar games when he walked into the village hall to settle up for the year.
“I was pretty shocked,” he said. “It’s really nice to see them doing something for us.”
At the suggestion of the Tavern League of Wisconsin, village board members have agreed to waive the new tax for this year.
Village trustee Rita Marcinkus said the gesture is an acknowledgement that bar owners and others have struggled through a two-month shutdown, as the coronavirus necessitated public health precautions.
“We’re trying to give the business owners a break,” she said.
Because the tax was new this year, the village had not yet budgeted for the revenue. So there is no need to adjust the village’s estimated $3.9 million budget to make up for the waived bar game tax.
Village President Dan Aronson said the lost revenue is secondary to helping local businesses.
“It’s a loss of revenue,” Aronson said, “but it’s also a show of good faith.”
Bloomfield has been struggling financially since breaking away from town government in 2011 to create a new village, then finding its property tax base inadequate to support services for the village’s 4,700 residents.
Seeking new revenue sources, the village in December joined Lake Geneva and other cities in collecting a local tax on bar games. The objective was to capitalize on video poker and other entertainment devices that have grown popular among tavern goers.
Village records show that nine businesses have come forward and registered more than 60 such amusement devices for taxation.
The Tavern League of Wisconsin reached out to municipalities throughout Wisconsin and asked them to consider rolling back license fees or other taxes on such establishments during the coronavirus crisis.
Pete Madland, executive director of the league for 5,000 taverns statewide, said bars and restaurants are among the businesses hardest hit by closures and stay-at-home orders to control the spread of coronavirus.
Madland said Bloomfield’s gesture to waive the new amusement device tax is a good example of government trying to help local businesses recover — and, in some cases, survive.
“If this helps keep them open, everyone is better off,” he said. “That’s just what we were hoping for.”
Business owners with dart boards and other taxable games in Bloomfield said they are grateful for the village’s waiver.
Christine Domaille, owner of Chris’ Steel Horse Saloon, said her video poker games, dart boards, pull tab devices and others would cost her $180 a year under the new tax.
At a time when business is still recovering and costs are going up, Domaille said she welcomes the show of support from village officials.
“They’re doing what they can, I guess,” she said.
Friends tavern would have faced a tax bill of $220 for its jukebox, pinball machine and other games available for bar patrons.
Bar owner Richard Kluge said shutting down for two months to control the coronavirus pandemic cost him significant income. Kluge agreed that the village setting aside the new amusement device tax was the right thing to do, as local businesses attempt to recover and get back on their feet.
“There are a lot of bills coming in,” he said. “So, yes, everything matters.”
