Toilet sculpture in Fontana brings laughs in trying times

But now, aside from the favor to Stewart, he said his carving work has slowed down significantly in recent years.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s been a while since I’ve been in the swing of it,” he said. “I’m getting older and it takes a bit of energy to do it.”

When approaching the black walnut stump outside of the Robert Stewart Excavating Inc. entrance, Foster said he first hoped to make an armchair, but that it was too small. Instead he said he starting aiming for a dining room table with a curved back and settled on a square back design, which later came to resemble a toilet tank.

“I went past it again once the toilet paper went out there and thought, ‘Yep, that’s perfect,’” he said.

Foster said he doesn’t mind the chair being seen a toilet just as long as Stewart is pleased and it gives those passing by something to smile about.

Stewart said he’s very pleased with the sculpture and praised Foster for his talent as a woodcarver.

“He’s really talented and his work is impeccable,” he said.

Stewart added that he hopes the sculpture gives people a glimmer of amusement in such a difficult year.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.