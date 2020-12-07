Toilet sculpture in Fontana brings laughs in trying times

FONTANA — A tree stump sculpture in Fontana depicting a toilet has been bringing smiles to passers-by during challenging times amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The sculpture, located near Robert Stewart Excavating Inc. in Fontana, was carved nearly two months ago by John Foster, city arborist for Lake Geneva, in exchange for a load of topsoil.
Stewart said when Foster approached him to order some top soil he thought of Foster’s skills as a woodcarver and the tree stumps near the front entrance of his excavating company.
“He needed a load of top soil and I said, ‘Well here’s what I want,’” Stewart said. “So he got a load of top soil and I guess I got a toilet.”
Stewart said the sculpture was originally meant to be a regular chair but that after it was carved about two months ago, someone placed a toilet paper holder next to it, making it appear as though it were a toilet.
“Somebody erected the roll of toilet paper,” he said. “I just left it there, it’s kind of cool.”
Foster said he’s done a number of wooden chainsaw sculptures around Geneva Lake over the years and used to complete four or more each year. He’s completed sculptures of bears, wolves, eagles and even a tree house, some of which can be spotted around Fontana.
But now, aside from the favor to Stewart, he said his carving work has slowed down significantly in recent years.
“It’s been a while since I’ve been in the swing of it,” he said. “I’m getting older and it takes a bit of energy to do it.”
When approaching the black walnut stump outside of the Robert Stewart Excavating Inc. entrance, Foster said he first hoped to make an armchair, but that it was too small. Instead he said he starting aiming for a dining room table with a curved back and settled on a square back design, which later came to resemble a toilet tank.
“I went past it again once the toilet paper went out there and thought, ‘Yep, that’s perfect,’” he said.
Foster said he doesn’t mind the chair being seen a toilet just as long as Stewart is pleased and it gives those passing by something to smile about.
Stewart said he’s very pleased with the sculpture and praised Foster for his talent as a woodcarver.
“He’s really talented and his work is impeccable,” he said.
Stewart added that he hopes the sculpture gives people a glimmer of amusement in such a difficult year.
