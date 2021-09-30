 Skip to main content
"Tonight feels good": Badger soccer fights hard for emotional 3-2 win
It was a long 80 minutes. And by the last few, cheers were erupting across the Badger-filled bleachers. The Badgers' hard-fought win against the Delavan-Darien Comets was finally in sight. 

The final score was 3-2.

Moments after Badger's hard-fought win over Delavan-Darien, Badger Coach Fowler speaks on his team's outstanding performance.

"We didn't let anything get in the way of our focus," Badger Coach Ross Fowler said.

The scoring kicked off four minutes in with a shot from Andrew Karnatz. Gio Diaz scored at the 22-minute mark and Logan Meinel secured the Badgers' final goal 66 minutes in.

Delavan-Darien played with undeniable heart, scoring closely after the Badgers' second and third goals. But the Badger boys stayed locked in for victory over their longtime rivals.

"When they scored, we didn't let that get us down," Fowler said. 

Badger and Delavan-Darien always make an exciting match-up, he said, and it's been a while since Badger took the win.

Fowler smiled as Badger friends and family raced off the bleachers to congratulate the boys. The field came alive with celebration — hugs, high-fives, and ecstatic chants from the young victors: "Badger next! Badger next!"

"Tonight feels good, especially for these guys," Fowler said. "They've worked really hard for each other."

Thursday's win against Delavan-Darien puts Badger at 12-2-2 in the Southern Lakes Conference.

