TOP 10 FOR 2020: Lake Geneva region's top stories of the year

This year has been a year like no other. Going back to March it was no question that coronavirus would top this year’s list of stories of the year. But going back to March no one knew how bad it would get.

Yet while coronavirus dominated everyday life, it was not the only issue that arose this year. Here is a list of top stories of the year for the Lake Geneva region. While coronavirus clearly leads the list, the other stories are not in any particular order.

1. Coronavirus

In Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic 472,152 have tested positive for coronavirus, 20,911 were hospitalized and 4,711 have died, as of Dec. 28. In Walworth County alone, 7,508 tested positive and 91 have died.

The impact of the virus was felt around the world and the Lake Geneva area was no exception. Lockdown orders shuttered businesses during the early part of the pandemic. Later, businesses were able to reopen and many people from Illinois flocked to the area to escape their restrictions and get out.

But even with visitors, hotels still felt the pain from fewer heads in beds with many opting for day trips and entertainment venues also continued to feel the pain with reduced capacity.

2. COVID impact on schools