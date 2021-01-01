TOP 10 FOR 2020: Lake Geneva region's top stories of the year

This year has been a year like no other. Going back to March it was no question that coronavirus would top this year’s list of stories of the year. But going back to March no one knew how bad it would get.
Yet while coronavirus dominated everyday life, it was not the only issue that arose this year. Here is a list of top stories of the year for the Lake Geneva region. While coronavirus clearly leads the list, the other stories are not in any particular order.
1. Coronavirus
In Wisconsin since the start of the pandemic 472,152 have tested positive for coronavirus, 20,911 were hospitalized and 4,711 have died, as of Dec. 28. In Walworth County alone, 7,508 tested positive and 91 have died.
The impact of the virus was felt around the world and the Lake Geneva area was no exception. Lockdown orders shuttered businesses during the early part of the pandemic. Later, businesses were able to reopen and many people from Illinois flocked to the area to escape their restrictions and get out.
But even with visitors, hotels still felt the pain from fewer heads in beds with many opting for day trips and entertainment venues also continued to feel the pain with reduced capacity.
2. COVID impact on schools
Businesses weren’t the only ones affected by coronavirus. Schools throughout the area experienced a tumultuous year as they balanced valuable in-person learning with the need to protect students against the coronavirus pandemic.
In March, all schools in the state were required to go virtual for the remainder of the school year. But when classes resumed in September, schools were able to decide what worked best for their families.
While nearly all high school and elementary schools throughout Walworth County offered both in-person and virtual learning options, many schools moved to a virtual-only learning model for periods of time after cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in both students and teachers.
Temporary closures have presented challenges to students and their families but school staff have worked diligently to provide the same level of education and availability of services to their students throughout the pandemic.
3. A crowded Riviera Beach
The coronavirus did not stop residents and tourists from crowding Riviera Beach this summer.
City officials reported that attendance at the beach increased by about two-thirds this summer compared to the summer of 2019, and beach revenue for this year was almost double compared to last year.
However, the opening of the beach was not without controversy.
Members of the city council approved, May 19, to open the beach for the summer by a narrow 4-3 vote. Several aldermen expressed concern about opening the beach because of concerns related to the coronavirus.
City officials limited attendance to the beach to about 300 people when it first opened, May 23. The limited attendance caused long lines of people waiting to get into the beach, so attendance was increased to about 800 people in June, then the maximum capacity of about 3,000 people was allowed in July.
4. The great mask debate
To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, people were encouraged to wear masks. On Aug. 1, Gov. Tony Evers mandated that masks must be worn indoors in public places.
But before it was a state mandate, the discussion came up multiple times at the local level.
Lake Geneva City Council rejected a proposal May 28 that would have required residents and tourists to wear a face mask whenever they were unable to follow social distancing guidelines.
City aldermen voted on a similar mask-wearing proposal, July 27.
The council members ended a 4-4 tie vote, but then Mayor Charlene Klein casted the tie-breaking “no” vote, which caused the proposal to be rejected by a narrow 5-4 margin.
A similar vote was also taken in Sept. 28 and the council members, again, ended in a 4-4 tie vote, and in similar fashion Klein cast the deciding “no” vote, and the proposal failed by a 5-4 vote.
5. Mayor Klein elected
Speaking of Mayor Klein, this was her first year in office after unseating first-term incumbent Tom Hartz.
Klein defeated Hartz in the April 7 election by a narrow margin of 17 votes. Klein received 1,000 votes, while Hartz was close behind at 983 votes in the citywide election.
The contest to become Lake Geneva’s highest elected city official was a rematch of the 2018 election, in which Hartz handily defeated Klein by a margin of 832 to 619.
The results of the April 7 election were announced April 13, following a week of disruptions and delays stemming from the coronavirus outbreak.
A victorious Klein said she was excited to emerge as Lake Geneva’s new mayor.
“I’m very humbled and honored,” she said.
Klein, a neighborhood activist who has fought against redevelopment of the old Hillmoor Golf Course property, said her victory was a credit to the supporters who rallied around her.
6. Williams Bay administrator terminated
Williams Bay administrator Jim Weiss was terminated from his position after recently being placed on an administrative leave for undisclosed reasons. The exact reason for the dismissal still remains a mystery.
Members of the Williams Bay Village Board voted unanimously Oct. 19 to terminate Weiss’ contract as the village’s top non-elected public official.
Weiss had been on the job more than four years in a taxpayer-funded position that paid him $83,025 a year.
Village board members have offered no specific explanation for Weiss’ firing, which followed an earlier decision to place him on a paid administrative leave, also for undisclosed reasons.
Village President Bill Duncan would only say the village board was seeking new leadership and that board members wish Weiss well.
“The board felt a change in leadership was needed to better accomplish the challenges the village faces as well as goals the board wishes to achieve,” Duncan said in a written statement.
7. New ownership of Yerkes Observatory
Yerkes Observatory and most of the surrounding lakefront land officially become property of the nonprofit Yerkes Future Foundation on May 1, securing the iconic site with new local ownership heading into the future.
The foundation and the University of Chicago announced April 28 that they had worked out remaining details of the ownership transfer, and that the historic scientific campus would belong to the foundation effective May 1.
The transfer — a donation from the University of Chicago with no cash considerations — culminates nearly two years of work by the foundation to salvage Yerkes since university officials announced plans to close the 120-year-old observatory.
Foundation chairwoman Dianna Colman called the May 1 ownership deal a significant achievement for not just the foundation but for all those who care about the observatory, locally and globally.
In addition to the observatory, which has become a treasured symbol of the Lake Geneva region, the university donated about 50 acres of surrounding land, leaving about 20 others acres to sell for private residential development.
8. Downtown Lake Geneva parking issues
Downtown parking was a hot-button issue in the city of Lake Geneva throughout the year.
Earlier in the year, city officials proposed increasing parking rates from $2 an hour to $3 an hour along the lakefront area, while keeping parking at $1 an hour in the rest of the downtown.
Several business owners expressed concern that the $3-an-hour rate would decrease foot traffic in the downtown businesses.
City aldermen compromised and approved a $2-an-hour parking rate for the entire downtown area, June 22.
Paid parking was temporarily suspended in mid-March as downtown businesses were closed because of the coronavirus. However, paid parking was resumed in late April.
City officials typically offer free parking from mid-November to March of the following year, which is considered Lake Geneva’s off-tourism season.
However, city officials approved later in the year to offer free parking from mid-November to Feb. 1, 2021 to gain parking revenue from Winterfest, which is held in early February.
The city council members approved, Jan. 13, to purchase 50 new touch-screen parking kiosks for about $330,000 to replace 63 kiosks that were purchased about 11 years earlier.
The new kiosks were installed throughout the downtown area in mid-May. The kiosks allow people to pay for their parking with a credit card, coins or by downloading an app. A cash payment option is not available.
The kiosks also allow people to pay for their parking by entering their license plate number instead of entering a parking stall number.
City staff plans to remove the parking stall markers in the downtown area throughout the winter.
9. Riviera renovations
The exterior of the Riviera in downtown Lake Geneva received quite a facelift this year and now work is beginning on the inside.
Exterior renovations to the historic building— which included roof replacement, tuckpointing work and installing new windows to the upper level of the building— were completed in May.
Shortly after the exterior work was done, city officials began planning for the interior renovations.
First-floor renovations include installing larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building and a family restroom on the south entrance.
Second-floor renovations include installing a new ballroom ceiling and dance floor tiles and upgrading the lighting system.
The project also includes upgrading the building’s plumbing and mechanical systems and installing a new elevator and fire-suppressing sprinkler system.
Because of the renovations, three vendor spaces will be eliminated from the lower level of the building.
The city council approved, Dec. 2, to sell bonds to borrow about $9.42 million during the next three years, with a portion of the money to be used to help pay for the renovation project.
City officials agreed to increase the Riviera ballroom wedding rental rates in 2022 for non-residents by about 40 percent, which also will be used to fund the project.
The council members also have proposed increasing the city’s room tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent and recently discussed fundraising options to help pay for the renovations.
10. New domestic violence shelter
A long-contested domestic violence shelter was approved June 29 by the Elkhorn City Council, bringing an end to the debate and a new beginning for domestic violence victims seeking refuge in Walworth County.
The city council voted 4-2 to approve a permit for the shelter to open in a former medical clinic at 20 N. Church St. in downtown Elkhorn.
It will become the first such facility in Walworth County, giving those in need of emergency shelter a local option instead of having to travel to Madison or Milwaukee for safe haven.
The 9,400-square-foot facility, which is donated to the nonprofit New Beginnings group by Aurora Health Care, will house up to a dozen women and children fleeing from their abusers.
Suzi Schoenhoft, executive director of the New Beginnings group, said she was thrilled that Elkhorn aldermen found a consensus allowing the group’s project to go forward.
“They did the right thing for the community — not just for New Beginnings, but for the community,” Schoenhoft said.
Honorable mentions: Upheaval in Linn
A resolution eliminating village powers, such as zoning, approved by a small group of Town of Linn residents at its November annual meeting may be rescinded at a special meeting scheduled for Jan. 4, 2021.
During a Nov. 17 Town of Linn annual meeting, a series of resolutions were introduced by a group of about 30 town residents affecting the town government in several ways, including stripping the town of village powers.
The resolutions came as a surprise to some town supervisors and residents, who were unaware they would be brought forward at the Nov. 17 meeting, prompting a large turnout to the second session of the annual meeting on Dec. 17, which was held in the Linn Fire Department.
During the Dec. 17 meeting, a vote was held to conduct a special meeting, scheduled to take place on Jan. 4, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Town of Linn Fire Department, to potentially undo the resolutions.
The meeting was approved with 173 voting in favor of the meeting and 10 against it.