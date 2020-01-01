Top picks announced for Lake Geneva region's biggest stories of 2019

The year came to a close with few other details of how the transfer would take place and how the new foundation would preserve the iconic lakefront observatory.

But the prospect for a bright future had removed a cloud of uncertainty from above the region's beloved Yerkes.

2. Invasive plant spreads fear of permanent damage to Geneva Lake

The peculiar plant with the funny name is not so funny any more.

Starry stonewort, an invasive species of algae, was first detected in 2018 in an isolated lagoon in the town of Linn. With no known method of eradication, the plant can grow into unruly masses that disrupt boating, fishing and swimming.

As efforts were in discussion about the best way to combat it, starry stonewort in August was reported in other areas of Geneva Lake, raising fears of a full-blown invasion.

The spread of starry stonewort looms large as an environment issue demanding attention in 2020 and beyond.

3. Hillmoor Golf Course owners drop lawsuit and seek new dialogue