Top picks announced for Lake Geneva region's biggest stories of 2019

The shutdown of Yerkes Observatory is such a seismic event in Lake Geneva history that it is the top local news story for a second year in a row. In 2018, the region was shaken to learn that Yerkes was closing. In 2019, hopes for a rebirth were buoyed by a tentative deal with a private local civic group.
In both cases, the editorial staff of the Lake Geneva Regional News selected Yerkes as the No. 1 story of the year.
Using a weighted point system to choose the events that most impacted our readers, the newspaper's staff also recognized developments with Geneva Lake, Bloomfield, the old Hillmoor Golf Course, downtown Lake Geneva business and others.
Here are the biggest local news stories of the year.
1. Yerkes Observatory owners agree to tentative deal with foundation
For nearly all of 2019, the future of Yerkes Observatory hung in doubt. Officials at the University of Chicago were tight-lipped, except to say that they were working on a possible scenario for the historic former astronomy center.
On Nov. 5 came the big announcement that the university had struck a tentative agreement. If everything could be worked out, Yerkes ownership would transfer to the Yerkes Future Foundation — a group promising to reopen and maintain the Williams Bay attraction.
The year came to a close with few other details of how the transfer would take place and how the new foundation would preserve the iconic lakefront observatory.
But the prospect for a bright future had removed a cloud of uncertainty from above the region's beloved Yerkes.
2. Invasive plant spreads fear of permanent damage to Geneva Lake
The peculiar plant with the funny name is not so funny any more.
Starry stonewort, an invasive species of algae, was first detected in 2018 in an isolated lagoon in the town of Linn. With no known method of eradication, the plant can grow into unruly masses that disrupt boating, fishing and swimming.
As efforts were in discussion about the best way to combat it, starry stonewort in August was reported in other areas of Geneva Lake, raising fears of a full-blown invasion.
The spread of starry stonewort looms large as an environment issue demanding attention in 2020 and beyond.
3. Hillmoor Golf Course owners drop lawsuit and seek new dialogue
The old Hillmoor Golf Course property has been bounced around like a pinball machine — from the halls of government to the courthouse and back again.
After suing Lake Geneva for blocking redevelopment plans, the old golf course's owners in May dropped their court case and signaled to city leaders a desire to negotiate. The dormant 200-acre expanse has vexed the community for years, causing a rift between those want to see it preserved and those who want new construction.
Seizing upon the opportunity for a fresh start in 2019, the city commissioned planners to present options for the property.
City officials headed in 2020 with a chance to coalesce behind a preferred Hillmoor blueprint.
4. Ice castle boosts winter tourism by drawing thousands downtown
For a summer resort town typically known for beaches and boats, Lake Geneva certainly had a hot winter in 2019.
From January to March, the company Ice Castles LLC created a phenomenon on the city's Riviera Beach with its frozen interactive outdoor funhouse.
The ice castle brought crowds from throughout the Midwest, packing area hotels, restaurants and taverns at a time of year when many such tourist spots are usually hibernating for the winter.
After a successful debut on Riviera Beach, the ice castle moved west for another planned engagement in 2020 at the Geneva National Resort in the town of Geneva.
5. Elkhorn city leaders reject plan for new domestic violence shelter
After two years of planning and preparing, the New Beginnings group presented the Elkhorn City Council with a proposal to create Walworth County's first domestic violence shelter.
In August, the city council shot down the proposal after neighbors complained that they did not want the emergency shelter for women and children near their homes.
The council's 4-2 decision was a setback for New Beginnings, especially coming at a time when domestic violence was a significant issue in the county and when the shelter had support from law enforcement leaders and others.
New Beginnings responded in October by taking Elkhorn to court in a civil suit challenging the city's decision.
The suit remains pending.
6. Flooding inundates homeowners and temporarily closes Geneva Lake
For the first time in recent memory, boaters on Geneva Lake faced a no-wake order starting Sept. 13 and continuing for five days. The reason: Days of heavy rain had overfilled the lake and put shoreline property in danger.
The storms also flooded residential neighborhoods from Bloomfield to Walworth, damaging homes with as much as three to four feet of water in some basements.
Particularly hard hit was the Oak Knolls neighborhood in the village of Walworth, prompting village officials to consider drainage improvements that could cost millions. A study is expected in February to lay out the village's options.
Months later, the cleanup and recovery for some property owners hit by the September flooding was still a work in progress.
7. Lake Geneva cracks down on outdoor merchandise displays downtown
It began in April with a warning from Lake Geneva City Hall to downtown store owners. By July, the city was writing tickets, and both sides were gearing up for a court fight.
At issue was whether downtown shop owners should be allowed to use outdoor displays to woo customers along the sidewalks.
Business people said they had every right to promote themselves outside their stores. City officials said the displays created clutter and disrupted the public right-of-way.
The issue pitting City Hall against the downtown business community made for a heated dispute that remained seemingly unresolved heading into the new year.
8. YMCA unveils plan for sprawling new campus outside Lake Geneva
The Geneva Lakes Family YMCA has made its home on Wells Street in Lake Geneva for about 50 years.
In July, YMCA officials announced plans to build a new campus on 112 acres south of Lake Geneva. The site near the corner of state Highway 120 and County Road H straddles the border between the town of Bloomfield and town of Linn.
YMCA officials say they intend to seek annexation of the site to Lake Geneva when the time is right.
The real estate purchase was completed in October, and officials plan to start construction in 2021 on what they say will be a larger campus offering the YMCA a big future.
9. Former state tourism secretary takes the reins at VISIT Lake Geneva
When it came time to find a new president for the region's main tourism agency, officials at VISIT Lake Geneva landed a big name.
Stephanie Klett, who was hired in March, came to Lake Geneva after serving seven years as Wisconsin's state tourism secretary under then-Gov. Scott Walker.
The Beloit native is a former Miss Wisconsin pageant winner and a former host of the "Discover Wisconsin" radio and television series.
In announcing her hiring as the new leader of the region's tourism promotion efforts, VISIT Lake Geneva officials cited her vision, experience and energy.
Of the task ahead, Klett said, "The possibilities are endless."
10. 'Rustic resort' concept offers hope for struggling Bloomfield
Where once plans fizzled for a golf course community, a new concept is rekindling hopes for growth and prosperity in Bloomfield.
A developer in September won village approval for a rustic-style resort to include overnight accommodations shaped like farm silos, along with such amenities as a swimming pool and spa.
The project aims to draw crowds attracted to "glamping" — glamorous camping.
Already under construction on a 150-acre site next to Lakewood Golf Course, the resort could bring economic activity and revenue to a village hungry for both.