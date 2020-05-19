Top staff resigns to protest reopening of Lake Geneva beach during coronavirus

Flower said she saw no benefit to keeping the beach closed, adding: "If it's going to be warm weather, we might as well open now."

Other aldermen, however, said too much uncertainty remains about whether the coronavirus outbreak is worsening and whether social distancing and other precautions need to continue.

"It's too early," Halverson said.

The upper respiratory virus has killed more than 80,000 people in the United States, including more than 460 in Wisconsin.

Hedlund referred to the revenue that comes into city coffers from beach admission fees of $8 for adults and $4 for children. Hedlund said he would rather forgo the revenue than put public health at risk.

"I don't believe we need the money that badly," he said.

Mayor Charlene Klein, who votes only in the case of a tie, did not voice an opinion one way or another, at one point simply noting that the beach opening was a difficult decision for city officials.

The beach will open to the public Saturday, Sunday and Monday for the Memorial Day weekend, then reopen the following weekend and continue daily throughout the summer.