Topsy Turvy Brewery's 'Sweet Jesus' chocolate stout wins silver in international beer competition

A sweet, heavenly beer produced at a Lake Geneva brewery recently received some international recognition.

Topsy Turvy Brewery’s “Sweet Jesus” chocolate stout received the silver medal in the “chocolate/cocoa” beer category during the 2021 U.S. Open Beer Championship, which was held Sept. 6 in Oxford, Ohio.

The competition featured about 8,000 beers from throughout the world.

Topsy Turvy Brewmaster Justin Kirsch said he is excited that the beer received such an honor considering it is the first time the brewery has submitted one of its products for a competition.

“We’re more than excited, we’re honored,” Kirsch said. “To take second in an international competition on our first entry, we’re pretty excited about that.”

Kirsch said the brewery submitted a batch of the beer to the competition organizers, which was then sampled by a panel of judges.

He said a representative from the competition contacted the brewery to inform that they had won a medal, then one of the judges visited the brewery about a week later to congratulate them for receiving the award.

The brewery received the medal about a week ago, and Kirsch said they plan to frame the medal and hang it on a wall of the brewery.

“It’s a regular medal,” Kirsch said. “We’re going to frame it soon with a picture of the beer next to it hanging behind the bar.”

Terry Remke, sales manager for Topsy Turvy Brewery, said the bigger honor is to be recognized by representatives from the brewery industry for producing a quality product.

“It’s not about the medal,” Remke said. “It’s about the feeling of being seen by your peers for doing something right.”

Daniel Schuld, owner of Topsy Turvy Brewery, said receiving the silver medal has attracted many people to the brewery to sample the “Sweet Jesus” stout.

“We got a lot of calls from different people and different breweries,” Schuld said. “Customers are excited to come here now to check it out. People seek out these awards, and they want to check out the breweries that won these awards.”

Kirsch said he plans to submit more beers for future competitions.

“We’re one-for-one right now,” Kirsch said. “But we do plan on entering more beers in the future.”

The process of producing a heavenly beerKirsch said he produced his first batch of the “Sweet Jesus” stout during the summer, a process that took about two months to complete.

After the stout became popular with customers, he decided to produce more batches. The “Sweet Jesus” stout is still available on tap at the brewery.

“We sold out of it really quickly,” Kirsch said. “So we had to brew more batches of the beer because it was such a popular, good beer.”

“Sweet Jesus” includes dark and milk Ecuadorian chocolate.

“Ecuador is known to have the best chocolate in the world,” Kirsch said. “I wanted to get some of the best chocolate in the world to go into the beer.”

Remke added, “It’s organic dark chocolate, so people who want to live longer should drink our beer.”

Kirsch said he wanted to produce a chocolate beer that would help attract both residents and tourists to the brewery.

“I wanted to make a stout that was appealing to tourists,” Kirsch said. “I wanted to make an easy, drinking chocolate stout.”

Remke said the beer is appropriately named since the brewery is located in a former church building.

“We haven’t forgotten about the ‘big guy,’” he said.

Remke said the fact that Kirsch has produced an award-winning beer shows the quality of his work.

“His head is so big, it can’t fit through the door,” Remke said jokingly. “But we still love him.”

Holiday beers brewingKirsch said he has plans to brew several specialty beers for the holiday season including a white stout called “White Christmas” which will featured melted Werther’s Original candies.

A Scotch ale and an abbey ale also are planned for the winter season.

“At Topsy Turvy, we do some classic style recipes,” Kirsch said. “However, we like to put a Topsy Turvy twist and make some experimental style batches such as the white stout with Werther’s candy melted in.”

The brewery currently has a “Topsy Turkey” spiced lager available to help customers get into the Thanksgiving spirit.

“It’s an easy-drinking fall lager with some nutmeg and brown sugar,” Kirsch said.

Schuld said the brewery tries to produce different flavors of beers on a regular basis. He said the specialty beers are usually popular among customers.

“You need to get in here before it’s gone,” Schuld said. “A lot of times we make it up, and it’s gone in a couple of days. It’s exciting. You come in, and there’s something different every time.”

For more information about Topsy Turvy Brewery, call 262-812-8323 or visit www.TopsyTurvyBrewery.com.

