Tornado covered three miles in Lake Geneva, weather service says

A report posted by the National Weather Service shows that Monday's tornado in Lake Geneva covered more than three miles in a northeasterly direction — shown with the green line — from South Lakeshore Drive to State Highway 12.
Chucho Esquivel of Power Tree Removal & Landscaping Inc. carries part of a damaged tree that was knocked down during a storm Monday at 1219 N. Main St., just west of downtown Lake Geneva.
Juan Esquivel of Power Tree Removal & Landscaping Inc. collects downed branches from a tree that was destroyed during Monday's storm outside the house at 1219 N. Main St. in Lake Geneva.
The National Weather Service has reported that a small tornado touched down Monday in Lake Geneva during an afternoon storm.
Officials said a tornado sized EF-0 touched down about 3:30 p.m., causing winds of up to 85 mph.
An EF-0 funnel cloud, with winds of 65 to 85 mph, is the smallest on the scale used to measure a tornado's size and intensity.
No serious injuries or property damage were reported in Lake Geneva, but the storm damaged trees and knocked out electrical power in an area that included parts of downtown Lake Geneva.
Officials reported other storm damage Monday in the Elkhorn and Genoa City areas.
Rachel Haggerty on horse at county fair 2018
Rachel Haggerty of Elkhorn takes a breather with her horse "Luna" during a horse competition at the 2018 Walworth County Fair.
Scott Williams
Madison Kimble, 15, of Janesville prepares one of her cows
Madison Kimble, 15, of Janesville, works with one of her cows during the 2018 Walworth County Fair in Elkhorn.
File photo, Regional News
County fair ribbons for winner in horse barn
A competitor displays ribbons in the horse barn Sept. 2 signifying a successful year at the Walworth County Fair. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Scott Williams
Carnival riders on Yo Yo at county fair 2018
Walworth County Fair patrons enjoy their ride on the Yo Yo carnival ride Sept. 2 on the county fair midway. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Scott Williams
Paul Shellman Amber Gronowski at county fair
Paul Shellman, left, and Amber Gronowski, both of Elkhorn, sit to have their caricatures drawn Sept. 2 by artist Bernie Tennis at the Walworth County Fair. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Scott Williams
Cow barn at Walworth County Fair 2018
Cows and farmers alike enjoy a break Sept. 2 in one of the livestock barns at the Walworth County Fair. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Scott Williams
Henry Miller, 4, in front, and Brenden Miller, 11, look at a cow
Henry Miller, 4, in front, and Brenden Miller, 11, pet a cow at this year's Walworth County Fair. Beata Miller, the children's mother, said attending the fair is both an enjoyable and educational experience for her children. (Photo by Dennis Hines/Regional News)
By Dennis Hines
Lori Hintz quilter at county fair 2018
Lori Hintz of Quilting Connection LLC in Elkhorn demonstrates a long-arm quilting machine Sept. 2 during the Walworth County Fair. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Scott Williams
Horse at county fair 2018
A horse with an impressive braid on its mane watches spectators file past its stall Sept. 2 during the Walworth County Fair. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Scott Williams
Emma Syberson, 11, of Clinton and Aubrey Ganhs, 11 of Elkhorn presented some pigs
Emma Syberson, 11 of Clinton, and Aubrey Ganhs, 11, of Elkhorn, take a breather in a livestock barn during the 2018 Walworth County Fair.
File photo,
Regional News
Kids with pig noses at Walworth County Fair 2018
Having fun with rubber pig noses at the 2018 Walworth County Fair are Bree Monahan, left, and her friend, Gavin Dantuma, both 5, and both from Rockton, Illinois.
Scott Williams
Decorated barn stall at county fair 2018
A barn stall is elaborately decorated Sept. 2 in the horse barn at the Walworth County Fair, where competitors take seriously their moment to shine at the county fair. (Photo by Scott Williams/Regional News)
Scott Williams
