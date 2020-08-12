You are the owner of this article.
Tornado covered three miles in Lake Geneva, weather service says
The National Weather Service has reported that a small tornado touched down Monday in Lake Geneva during an afternoon storm.

Officials said a tornado sized EF-0 touched down about 3:30 p.m., causing winds of up to 85 mph.

An EF-0 funnel cloud, with winds of 65 to 85 mph, is the smallest on the scale used to measure a tornado's size and intensity.

No serious injuries or property damage were reported in Lake Geneva, but the storm damaged trees and knocked out electrical power in an area that included parts of downtown Lake Geneva.

The National Weather Service posted a map of the tornado's route, indicating that the tornado covered more than three miles in a northeasterly direction from South Lakeshore Drive to State Highway 12.

Officials reported other storm damage Monday in the Elkhorn and Genoa City areas.

