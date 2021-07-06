Tourism column: Striking an inspired chord at Belfry Music Theatre

We confess, these are some of our favorites. Find your own by looking through the extensive schedule of performances on tap.

(For more information on the schedule go to the Belfry Music Theatre’s website belfrymusictheatre.com. If interested in volunteering, find the information there. The Belfry also has established a foundation to support continuing improvements. And patrons may purchase annual memberships at three levels, each with accompanying amenities.)

OK, we’ve been saving this tidbit so you can anticipate the ultimate closer for your visit to the Belfry Music Theatre. As patrons file out through the lobby — by the way, performers are there after the show to meet and greet — and into the night, volunteers hand out Dove bars. Yes. Chocolate covered vanilla ice cream. Sinful. And, oh-so-good.

Like we said, joy.

Mission accomplished, with the musical performance. That Dove bar is the perfect happy note to cap a satisfying experience. And we’ll look forward to ending the evening with it again next time.