Tourism column: Striking an inspired chord at Belfry Music Theatre

‘Musick hath charms to soothe a savage breast, to soften rocks, or bend a knotted oak.”
Breast, not beast, as the common misquote often appears.
The original phrase came from the mind of William Congreve, an English playwright in the late 1600s-early 1700s. The phrase appeared in an early scene of Congreve’s play titled “The Mourning Bride.”
Before we leave this detour into history it’s worth noting another of Congreve’s phrases, curiously from the same play: “Heav’n has no rage, like love to hatred turn’d. Nor hell a fury, like a woman scorned.”
Congreve’s words outlived his name. The fate of many writers.
So, on to musick. Thank goodness, in modern usage, we got rid of that pesky k.
There is another word which aptly describes what happens when we hear good music, and that’s joy. The kind of joy that is found at the Belfry Music Theatre.
The live music venue is located at 3601 Wisconsin Hwy. 67 in the Town of Delavan, just north of Williams Bay. The venue specializes in hosting talented tribute bands celebrating well-known artists, along with a handful of original performers.
We were fortunate enough to be among the audience for the season opening appearance of American English, widely acknowledged as the top Beatles tribute band working today. Being our first visit we didn’t know what to expect.
Our first impression involved customer service, which is first rate. Ample parking is available across 67, at the Mercyhealth facility. Theatre folks set up a walkway across the road well manned with personnel to assure a safe crossing.
Patrons are greeted warmly at the theatre door, then escorted to seating by competent, smiling volunteer staff. The 240-seat music facility is comfortable and cool even when conditions outside were broiling, as it was for our visit. It’s just the right size, intimate and inviting.
All facilities from the lobby to the theatre, restrooms and more are sparkling neat and comfortable, which may even seem a bit odd considering the oldest parts of the building date to the late 1880s.
The Belfry has a storied history which could make an entire separate article, but here’s the condensed version.
Originally the site was built to house Wisconsin’s first Mormon church. In the 1930s it became a stock theatrical company and over the next few decades featured appearances by then-unknown thespians like Paul Newman, Harrison Ford and Gary Burghoff (Radar, from M.A.S.H.).
Current ownership acquired the property and began making improvements, hosting its first show in 2015 with a John Denver tribute. One might call those early days primitive, with no air conditioning, make-do lighting and patchy acoustics. Oh, and a leaky roof.
Fast-forward through intervening years of constant renovations and you arrive at today’s extraordinary Belfry Music Theatre. An incredible array of quality tribute and original shows take place June through Thanksgiving, along with special Christmas presentations.
If the others match the Beatles tribute — and there’s no reason to doubt it — the Belfry should be on the must-see list for locals and tourists alike.
Let’s pause for a quick word about that Beatles show. The performers, in costume and sporting authentic accents, had the crowd roaring and singing along. Lighting and acoustics have come a long way from those early days. In fact, it’s not an exaggeration to say this is state-of-the-art. Crystal clear sound. Not too loud. Not too soft. The kind of lighting that amplifies the experience and accentuates the music.
Stephanie is always the excitable one and she was rolling from the first note. Bill is the news guy, serious and reserved and prides himself on detachment. By about song three he was swaying and singing along, whooping like a teen-ager. If Stephanie was embarrassed, she didn’t let on.
A whole season of great shows awaits. Here’s an abbreviated sampling of upcoming musical treats: James Taylor Tribute, July 7-8; Andrew Lloyd Weber Tribute, July 23-24; Earth, Wind and Fire Tribute, July 30-31; Elvis Tribute, Aug. 18-21; Original Artist Franc D’Ambrosio Broadway Tribute, Sept. 8-11; Rolling Stones Tribute, Oct. 27-30.
We confess, these are some of our favorites. Find your own by looking through the extensive schedule of performances on tap.
(For more information on the schedule go to the Belfry Music Theatre’s website belfrymusictheatre.com. If interested in volunteering, find the information there. The Belfry also has established a foundation to support continuing improvements. And patrons may purchase annual memberships at three levels, each with accompanying amenities.)
OK, we’ve been saving this tidbit so you can anticipate the ultimate closer for your visit to the Belfry Music Theatre. As patrons file out through the lobby — by the way, performers are there after the show to meet and greet — and into the night, volunteers hand out Dove bars. Yes. Chocolate covered vanilla ice cream. Sinful. And, oh-so-good.
Like we said, joy.
Mission accomplished, with the musical performance. That Dove bar is the perfect happy note to cap a satisfying experience. And we’ll look forward to ending the evening with it again next time.
We would be remiss without mentioning the latest improvements to the property. This year The Belfry House 12-room boutique hotel opened, as did Opus at Belfry House restaurant. Chef Philippe Chevalier — whose credentials in his field are stunning; look it up — already is making a big reputation in Wisconsin serving up an extraordinary French American culinary experience.
Get this: Barely had Opus at Belfry House debuted before it popped up ranked number two in Open Table’s ratings for Best Overall Restaurants in Wisconsin.
More proof that, every year, our community gets better and better. There’s always something new to experience. The Belfry belongs on your list, folks.
Stephanie Klett is the President and CEO of Visit Lake Geneva, and the former Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. Bill Barth is the former Editor of the Beloit Daily News, and a member of the Wisconsin Newspaper Hall of Fame.