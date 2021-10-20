Tourism commission agrees to give city $200,000 to help pay off Riviera debt and lower tax rate

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission have agreed to give the city $200,000 to help pay off borrowed money for the Riviera renovation project and to reduce a projected tax rate increase for 2022.
The tourism commission unanimously approved, Oct. 18, to transfer about $200,000 from the tourism fund to the debt service fund for the city's 2022 budget.
The city's debt service is set to increase in 2022, which also means the tax rate will increase.
City council members approved last December to sell about $9.42 million worth of bonds to borrow that same amount of money during the next three years to help pay for the Riviera renovation project and other upcoming projects.
About $4.36 million of the borrowed money is set to be used to pay for the Riviera renovations. Another is to be spent on capital improvement projects, and another $1.2 million will be used to purchase equipment and vehicles.
Comptroller Karen Hall proposed that the tourism commission transfer the $200,000 to the debt service fund to help pay down the debt and reduce the projected tax rate increase.
Hall projected the city's tax rate would increase from $5.12 per $1,000 equalized assessed valuation in 2021 to $5.43 per $1,000 equalized assessed valuation in 2022, but with the $200,000 fund transfer the tax rate probably would increase to about $5.31 per $1,000 equalized assessed valuation next year.
"Since we've borrowed, now we have to pay it back. We have to levy more for debt service," Hall said. "The tourism commission can give money to the debt service fund, which would bring this down."
Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of the tourism commission, said transferring the money to the debt service fund would be a benefit to residents.
"The citizens of Lake Geneva thank you," Hedlund said. "It affects every citizen."
Hall said since the Riviera is considered a tourism-related building and convention center, the city could use money from the tourism fund to help pay off the debt from the Riviera renovation project.
She said the tourism fund is projected to have about a $539,924 fund balance at the end of 2021 and about a $843,552 fund balance at the end of 2022.
"It will be giving the city $200,000 to help pay off the debt at the Riviera," Hall said. "Because it's a convention center, you can do it."
Hedlund said the tourism commission awarded the city a $75,000 grant two years ago to help pay for the Riviera roof replacement project. He said the commission cannot award the city a grant to help pay for other capital improvement projects or to purchase equipment.
"It's the city's convention center, which qualifies under tourism," Hedlund said. "You can't give money to pay for firetrucks or the emergency command vehicle-- only the convention center."
Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said the tourism fund should have enough money during the next two years to give the city the $200,000.
"The tourism fund is getting a lot more money than what we anticipated this year, and the budget for next year has a surplus," Waspi said. "It's not really a question of if we have enough money to do this. There's plenty in here and even for next year."