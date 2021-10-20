Tourism commission agrees to give city $200,000 to help pay off Riviera debt and lower tax rate

"Since we've borrowed, now we have to pay it back. We have to levy more for debt service," Hall said. "The tourism commission can give money to the debt service fund, which would bring this down."

Alderman Richard Hedlund, who also is a member of the tourism commission, said transferring the money to the debt service fund would be a benefit to residents.

"The citizens of Lake Geneva thank you," Hedlund said. "It affects every citizen."

Hall said since the Riviera is considered a tourism-related building and convention center, the city could use money from the tourism fund to help pay off the debt from the Riviera renovation project.

She said the tourism fund is projected to have about a $539,924 fund balance at the end of 2021 and about a $843,552 fund balance at the end of 2022.

"It will be giving the city $200,000 to help pay off the debt at the Riviera," Hall said. "Because it's a convention center, you can do it."

Hedlund said the tourism commission awarded the city a $75,000 grant two years ago to help pay for the Riviera roof replacement project. He said the commission cannot award the city a grant to help pay for other capital improvement projects or to purchase equipment.