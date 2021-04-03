Tourism commission awards $68,000 grant for Riviera events including New Years party, history wall

Mayor Charlene Klein said she plans to schedule other events and activities at the Riviera during the upcoming year.

“It will be used. Everybody has been asking me and mentioning that we need to have more city events, more community events at the Riviera,” Klein said. “So this is just one attempt to start that ball rolling.”

Open house eventAbout $3,000 of the funding will be used to promote an open house event, which is set for July 15, to give people an opportunity to tour the building and view the renovations.

Fesenmaier said she is not in favor of awarding grant money to promote the open house when the city could promote the event to residents for no cost.

She said she would like the open house to be targeted towards Lake Geneva residents, because they are the ones who help pay for the Riviera through their property taxes.

“I think we need to honor the locals and have it be a local event,” Fesenmaier said. “If tourists are hanging out and they want to walk through, that’s fine.”

Tourism commission member Zakia Pirzada argued that the open house should be promoted to both residents and non-residents, because it would be a good opportunity to showcase the building for weddings and other events.