Tourism commission awards $68,000 grant for Riviera events including New Years party, history wall

Big band concerts, an open house celebration and a history wall are just some of the events and attractions that are being planned for the Riviera after renovations are completed to the historic building.
Interior renovations currently are being worked on at the downtown Lake Geneva building, which include installing a new ceiling and dance floor tiled to the second-floor ballroom, renovating first-floor vendor spaces, installing new water and sewer lines, updating mechanical and electrical systems, and installing larger restrooms near the north entrance of the building and family restroom by the south entrance.
Other projects include installing a new elevator, fire suppression sprinkler system and interior doors.
The work is scheduled to be completed in May, then the building will be used for weddings, concerts and other community events.
Members of the tourism commission awarded a $68,000 grant March 23 to the City of Lake Geneva to help promote an open house event and two “big band” concerts at the Riviera after the renovations are completed.
The grant money also will be used to establish an events office and a “wall of history” on the first floor of the building. The grant was approved by a 4-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who also is a member of the tourism commission, voting “no.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she plans to schedule other events and activities at the Riviera during the upcoming year.
“It will be used. Everybody has been asking me and mentioning that we need to have more city events, more community events at the Riviera,” Klein said. “So this is just one attempt to start that ball rolling.”
Open house eventAbout $3,000 of the funding will be used to promote an open house event, which is set for July 15, to give people an opportunity to tour the building and view the renovations.
Fesenmaier said she is not in favor of awarding grant money to promote the open house when the city could promote the event to residents for no cost.
She said she would like the open house to be targeted towards Lake Geneva residents, because they are the ones who help pay for the Riviera through their property taxes.
“I think we need to honor the locals and have it be a local event,” Fesenmaier said. “If tourists are hanging out and they want to walk through, that’s fine.”
Tourism commission member Zakia Pirzada argued that the open house should be promoted to both residents and non-residents, because it would be a good opportunity to showcase the building for weddings and other events.
“Why can’t we have the open house for everybody?,” Pirzada asked. “It’s a wedding venue, too.”
“Big band” concerts announcedAbout $35,000 of the grant money will be used to help market two “big band” concerts that will be held at the Riviera, including the Glenn Miller Orchestra, Aug. 28, and Swing Nouveau, Dec. 31.
Klein said the Glenn Miller Orchestra performed at the Riviera during the 1930s and 1940s.
“When I found out they were coming to the Midwest, I thought that it would be a great opportunity to relive a little bit of that history and celebrate the renovations of the Riviera at the same time,” Klein said.
Fesenmaier said she feels a community organization, not the city, should be hosting and promoting the concerts.
“It’s not up to the city to plan events like this,” Fesenmaier said. “We don’t typically do that.”
Klein said she had met with City Attorney Dan Draper and City Administrator Dave Nord about the city promoting the concerts, and they were in favor of the idea.
“Just because it’s not typical does not mean it’s not appropriate,” Klein said. “Other cities do it all the time.”
Fesenmaier said she would rather see the $35,000 be used to help pay down the debt for the Riviera renovations.
“That would be a better use of the money,” Fesenmaier said.
The renovations are expected to cost about $4 million, and the city council approved last October to borrow $9.42 million during the next three years with a portion of the money being used to help for the Riviera projects.
Klein said she plans to obtain sponsors to help pay for the concerts and feels the concerts will generate significant revenue for the city. She said any left over money will be used to help pay for the Riviera renovations or other city projects.
“My goal with the two ‘big band’ events is to get sponsors, so there’s no cost to the city involved with that,” Klein said. “Whatever money is left over, we will continue to use for enhancements at the Riviera or it will go back into the general fund.”
Pirzada said the “big band” concerts will help attract tourists to the community and encourage people to stay in the downtown hotels.
“The ‘big band’ is going to bring more revenue to the city,” Pirzada said. “It’s outsider tourism. It’s overnight stays. I don’t have an issue with any of it.”
Events office at the RivieraAnother portion of the grant money will be used to establish an events office in the lower level of the building, which will be used by Events Coordinator Stephanie Copsey to meet with potential clients who want to rent the ballroom for weddings and other events.
The events office— which will cost about $15,000— also will include informational materials about the Riviera vendors.
“Wall of History” plannedAnother $15,000 will be used to install a “wall of history” on the west corridor in the level of the building, which will include photographs and information about people who have performed at the Riviera.
Brian Waspi, chairman of the tourism commission, said he is excited about the events that are scheduled for the Riviera and is in favor of awarding the $68,000 grant to the city.
“I think, at the end of the day, we have a shiny new Riviera that we want to showcase and show off and some of these events are going to do that,” Waspi said.