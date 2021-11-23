Tourism commission extends Riviera promoter's contract for another year

Stephanie Copsey will continue to promote the Riviera building for weddings and other events for at least another year.

Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission unanimously approved, Nov. 8, to renew Copsey’s contract as a “Meet at the Lake” independent contractor for the commission and the City of Lake Geneva for 2022.

The contract is for one year with a total pay of $64,000. Copsey is considered an independent contractor and not an official employee of the city or the tourism commission.

As the “Meet at the Lake” contractor, Copsey helps promote the Riviera for weddings, group outings and other events. Copsey presents a report of the scheduled Riviera weddings and events to the tourism commission during their monthly meetings.

Brian Waspi, chairperson for the tourism commission, said the only change to Copsey’s contract from the previous year is that it includes a $7,250 marketing budget to help her pay the cost to promote the Riviera.

“She always had that marketing budget, but it was not included in the contract,” Waspi said. “There’s a lot of incidental marketing expenses for a space that big. I personally believe it’s a rather conservative marketing budget for the revenue it generates, but it seems to be adequate for what we needed to do.”

Zakia Pirzada, tourism commission member, questioned whether the contract should include a non-compete clause in case Copsey leaves the position for another organization or community, she would not be able to share confidential information regarding the Riviera.

The non-compete clause also would not allow her to work for a competing community or tourism agency for a certain number of days.

“I was just thinking should we think about that for the future or should we let our attorney do that,” Pirzada said. “We should have some sort of language in there.”

Waspi said the confidentiality section of the contract already covers issues such as not sharing confidential information.

“It’s one of the largest sections in the contract, and we all agreed that it was definitely sufficient,” Waspi said.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, who also is a member of the tourism commission, said she does not feel the tourism would be able to enforce a non-compete clause, and she does not feel Copsey would share confidential information regarding the Riviera.

“You can’t tell her where she can go to work after she doesn’t work for us anymore,” Fesenmaier said. “The information and things we give you grants and monies for, of course you’re not going to take somewhere else.”

Copsey said she has no plans to leave her position, but if she did she would not share any confidential information regarding the Riviera.

“That’s all confidentiality,” Copsey said. “That’s property of the City of Lake Geneva.”

After some discussion, the tourism commission agreed not to include a non-compete clause in the contract.

Copsey has worked as an independent contactor for the tourism commission since 2018.

