Tourism groups in Walworth County share $500,000 in state aid

“This was a portion of the industry and economy that was sort of otherwise not being covered by other categories of funding at the federal level,” she said.

Qualifying recipients needed to be tourism-focused government or private nonprofit organizations that have been in operation since March 2019.

Meaney said it was clear that the typical funding sources of many of these organizations, such as events or fundraisers, were being wiped out. Considering the large role that tourism plays in Walworth County in particular, Meaney said the combined $500,000 in grants distributed to six entities throughout the county will benefit overall economic recovery.

“The need is great, and the role that these entities and these dollars will play in helping stimulate economic recovery in Walworth is very important,” she said.

Grant funds must be used by recipient organizations to either help with economic resumption or for marketing to generate tourism in the area.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.