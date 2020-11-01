Tourism groups in Walworth County share $500,000 in state aid

FONTANA — The Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce has received a $14,000 grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism to support local tourism promotions.
The stimulus grant was funded through the Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Lift (TRAVEL) program, which in turn was funded by federal coronavirus relief aid.
Officials at Geneva Lake West Chamber of Commerce could not be reached for details of how the money would be spent.
The VISIT Lake Geneva tourism group based in Lake Geneva also received $300,000 through the program.
The state was allotted $12 million and awarded varying grant amounts to 158 recipients throughout the state based on committee evaluations.
Qualified recipients were scored by an evaluation committee based on a group’s financial need, the level of financial impact it suffered because of the coronavirus, and the impact the virus had on local tourism.
Grant amounts could not exceed $500,000 or 25 percent of an applicant’s average tourism promotion budget, whichever was less.
Sara Meaney, secretary of the state department of tourism, said the grant program was developed in part to assist tourism development and promotion organization that may have been ineligible for other federal funding.
“This was a portion of the industry and economy that was sort of otherwise not being covered by other categories of funding at the federal level,” she said.
Qualifying recipients needed to be tourism-focused government or private nonprofit organizations that have been in operation since March 2019.
Meaney said it was clear that the typical funding sources of many of these organizations, such as events or fundraisers, were being wiped out. Considering the large role that tourism plays in Walworth County in particular, Meaney said the combined $500,000 in grants distributed to six entities throughout the county will benefit overall economic recovery.
“The need is great, and the role that these entities and these dollars will play in helping stimulate economic recovery in Walworth is very important,” she said.
Grant funds must be used by recipient organizations to either help with economic resumption or for marketing to generate tourism in the area.
