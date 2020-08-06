Tourism impact unclear as face masks become mandatory

“A lot of the businesses I’ve interacted with have implemented a policy asking people to wear masks,” she said.

Sean Payne, general manager of Clear Water Outdoor in Lake Geneva, said he does not believe the face mask law will affect the number of people visiting Lake Geneva’s businesses and tourist attractions.

Payne said Clear Water Outdoor did not experience a decrease in customers during the first weekend after the order took effect.

“I think most people were already wearing them,” he said. “They had to wear them when they went everywhere else.”

Payne said he was confident that customers would comply. Now that it is a statewide law, he said, it will be easier for businesses to enforce, because they can place a sign outside their store stating that it is required.

“I think most people were coming in wearing them or putting them on while they were coming into the store,” he said. “Either that, or they were staying outside when their wives came in to shop.”

Enforcement of the statewide order, however, was not immediately universal.

Some area police agencies said they would not respond to complaints about face mask violations.