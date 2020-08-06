Tourism impact unclear as face masks become mandatory

Business owners and tourism leaders in the Lake Geneva region are voicing mixed feelings on whether Wisconsin’s new coronavirus face mask mandate will drive tourists away.
Gov. Tony Evers declared a statewide public health emergency in ordering that, effective Aug. 1, anyone over age 5 must wear a face mask indoors or in congested outdoor public spaces, including restaurant patios.
The order aimed at controlling the spread of the coronavirus continues until Sept. 28, which covers the last two months of the Lake Geneva region’s summer tourism season.
Kathleen Seeberg, executive director of the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, said she does not believe the face mask order will reduce the number of people traveling to the area.
“I think visitors or residents who want to get out will do that, whether there is a mask mandate or not,” Seeberg said.
Others are not so sure.
Spyro Condos, owner of Speedo’s Harborside Pub & Grill, a downtown Lake Geneva attraction, said the mandate could negatively affect hospitality and tourism-related businesses.
“People come to Lake Geneva to relax,” Condos said. “I think it could hurt businesses. I don’t know if it will, but I think it could.”
Officials at the VISIT Lake Geneva tourism promotion agency could not be reached for comment.
The governor said he was implementing the mandate because voluntary face mask guidelines were being ignored, and because the number of coronavirus cases in Wisconsin was surging.
In Walworth County, for example, the number of confirmed cases of the contagious upper respiratory virus have jumped from 250 to 1,250 since mid-May when the Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out earlier state-imposed coronavirus safeguards.
Whether people will comply with the new face mask mandate remains a question, too.
People who violate the order will not be charged criminally, but they could face a $200 civil fine.
On the first weekend of the mandate, some businesses in the Lake Geneva region were allowing customers inside to go without face masks.
Condos said he is in favor of people wearing face masks, but he does not think it should be mandatory.
“I think people are responsible,” he said. “If they want to wear a mask, they will wear a mask.”
Seeburg said some area businesses already required customers to wear masks, so she feels the governor’s order will not change people’s minds about visiting Walworth County.
“A lot of the businesses I’ve interacted with have implemented a policy asking people to wear masks,” she said.
Sean Payne, general manager of Clear Water Outdoor in Lake Geneva, said he does not believe the face mask law will affect the number of people visiting Lake Geneva’s businesses and tourist attractions.
Payne said Clear Water Outdoor did not experience a decrease in customers during the first weekend after the order took effect.
“I think most people were already wearing them,” he said. “They had to wear them when they went everywhere else.”
Payne said he was confident that customers would comply. Now that it is a statewide law, he said, it will be easier for businesses to enforce, because they can place a sign outside their store stating that it is required.
“I think most people were coming in wearing them or putting them on while they were coming into the store,” he said. “Either that, or they were staying outside when their wives came in to shop.”
Enforcement of the statewide order, however, was not immediately universal.
Some area police agencies said they would not respond to complaints about face mask violations.
Condos said he requires employees at his restaurant to wear face masks, but he not customers.
Condos, who also is a member of the Lake Geneva Police & Fire Commission, said he was concerned about the face mask order hindering police response time to other calls for service.
“What if we send police to the outskirts of town for a report of someone not wearing a mask, and there’s a major emergency on the other side of town?” he said. “It’s an added thing to enforce.”
Gene Haseley greets parade on his cul-de-sac
Gary Frank decorates his car for birthday parade
Gene Haseley watches cars arrive for birthday parade outside his house
Yard sign for Gene Haseley's 90th birthday
Gene Haseley steps off curb to greet his birthday parade
Gene Haseley wears face mask during birthday parade
Daughter hands out cookies for Gene Haseley's birthday parade
Gene Haseley gets 120 birthday cards for his 90th birthday
Gene Haseley in center of cul-de-sac for his birthday parade
Julie Goodman shows sign for Gene Haseley's birthday parade
Gene Haseley with Lake Geneva Fire Department ambulance
Gene Haseley in front of yard sign outside his home
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.