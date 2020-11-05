Tourism leaders cheer returning ice castle as 'perfect' outdoor option this year

Details of the operating plan are still being finalized.

Plans call for opening to the public in January, with crews scheduled to arrive on site in November to begin construction.

The castle is created by forming thousands of icicles by hand, then fusing them together and spraying water until the structure grows to sometimes two or three stories tall and 30,000 square feet or more in size.

Ice Castles LLC, based in Utah, is scrapping plans this year for attractions in Minnesota and Canada this year, but moving forward with four sites in Wisconsin, Colorado, Utah and New Hampshire.

Smuzynski said officials considered canceling the entire season because of the challenges presented by the coronavirus outbreak. Officials are happy, she added, to be moving ahead with another winter of outdoor fun adapted to the unusual circumstances.

“It was a difficult decision,” she said. “We wanted to make a decision that was not only safe, but in the best interests of our guests and our staff.”

Klett said that with fewer ice castles than last year going up around the country, the Lake Geneva attraction could become an even more popular destination for winter travelers.