Tourism officials optimistic, but encourage precautions

“It’s good for our tourism businesses that we are open to the community,” Seeberg said. “It’s good that people in our neighboring communities want to visit us.”

Carstensen said, even though the governor’s “Safer at Home” restrictions have been lifted, safety precautions are still in place at the hotel.

She said guests are required to have their temperature taken before they checking into their rooms, and people are required to follow social distancing guidelines in the lobby.

Carstensen said face masks are not required but are encouraged, and complementary masks are available.

Klett said VISIT Lake Geneva has established safety campaigns to encourage people to social distance and wear face masks.

“Ultimately, we’re helping the visitors and we’re helping our community,” she said.

Seeberg said, even though she is glad that people are visiting Walworth County, she also wants visitors to follow safety guidelines.

“I hope people are practicing social distancing and being as safe as they possibly can,” Seeberg said. “Tourism is a big part of our county, but I want residents, businesses and visitors to be safe, as well.”