Tourism officials optimistic, but encourage precautions

Representatives from the local tourism industry are excited to have visitors returning to the Walworth County area now that the state’s “Safer at Home” restrictions have been lifted, but those leaders still want people to exercise caution while staying here.
Stephanie Klett, executive director for VISIT Lake Geneva, said having more people visit the area benefits local stores, restaurants and tourists attractions.
“We can’t blame people for wanting to come here after they’ve been cooped up the past couple of months,” Klett said. “I think it is a complement that people think so highly of our community that they want to come here.”
The Wisconsin State Supreme Court on May 13 overturned Gov. Tony Ever’s “Safer at Home” order, which closed most businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Since the order has been reversed, Lake Geneva and Walworth County communities have witnessed an increase in tourism traffic.
Tammie Carstensen, general manager for Harbor Shores on Lake Geneva, 300 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, said her hotel has been booked with guests during the past two weekends as visitors vacation here.
Kathleen Seeberg, executive director for the Walworth County Visitors Bureau, said she also is pleased with the number of people who have been coming to the community.
“It’s good for our tourism businesses that we are open to the community,” Seeberg said. “It’s good that people in our neighboring communities want to visit us.”
Carstensen said, even though the governor’s “Safer at Home” restrictions have been lifted, safety precautions are still in place at the hotel.
She said guests are required to have their temperature taken before they checking into their rooms, and people are required to follow social distancing guidelines in the lobby.
Carstensen said face masks are not required but are encouraged, and complementary masks are available.
Klett said VISIT Lake Geneva has established safety campaigns to encourage people to social distance and wear face masks.
“Ultimately, we’re helping the visitors and we’re helping our community,” she said.
Seeberg said, even though she is glad that people are visiting Walworth County, she also wants visitors to follow safety guidelines.
“I hope people are practicing social distancing and being as safe as they possibly can,” Seeberg said. “Tourism is a big part of our county, but I want residents, businesses and visitors to be safe, as well.”
Klett said some guidelines have been established at VISIT Lake Geneva’s visitors center, 201 Wrigley Drive in Lake Geneva, such as not allowing no more than four people inside the center at a time and having hand sanitizer available for walk-in traffic.
She said people have been cooperative with following the guidelines.
“Nobody has been offended by that,” Klett said.
Seeberg said local communities and businesses need to work together to keep both residents and visitors safe from the coronavirus.
“I think we need to find a balance between bringing people to Walworth County and keeping people safe,” Seeberg said. “I think we can find that balance.”
