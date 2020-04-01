Tourism season on the brink, as virus outbreak closes down resorts

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

As the coronavirus spreads and impacts more Lake Geneva businesses, the fate of the region’s 2020 summer tourism season could be hanging in the balance.

Hotels have locked their doors, major events have been canceled, the city tourism commission is no longer meeting, and top tourism promoters are sending dire signals.

VISIT Lake Geneva President Stephanie Klett issued a statement March 26 that the public health crisis is “giving all of us in the tourism industry cause to pause like never before.”

Klett, a former state tourism secretary, also has sent a message encouraging would-be visitors to return to the Lake Geneva region whenever the crisis has passed, possibly next season.

“On behalf of every tourism business owner here, we look forward to seeing you and sharing with you this special place where you can connect with the most important people in your life,” she said. “It may look and feel different for a while, but a peaceful ease to traveling will return. We’ll be here when it does.”

Among the area hotels and resorts that have closed their doors temporarily are the Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, Ridge Resort, Bella Vista Suites, Lake Lawn Resort, the Geneva Inn, Timber Ridge Lodge & Waterpark, and the Delavan Lake Resort.