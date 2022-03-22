 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TOWN OF BLOOMFIELD

Town of Bloomfield board approves $179,904 paving bid

The arrival of spring in Wisconsin means the arrival of the orange barrel road construction season.

In receipt of a $185,869 road resurfacing bid from Oconomowoc-based Wolf Paving, and a rival $179,904 bid from Payne & Dolan, Inc. of Waukesha, supervisors awarded the town’s 2022 paving contract to low bidder Payne & Dolan.

Bloomfield town chairman Dan Schoonover noted that with just over $200,000 allocated in the town’s 2022 budget for roads, the Payne & Dolan bid was “well within budget.”

Highway Department supervisor Fred Klabunde said the road work bid calls for application of a two-inch asphalt overlay, with shoulders, on an approximately 1.5-mile section of North Bloomfield Road.

New committeeThe Bloomfield Town Board approved Schoonover’s appointment of himself, Jim Leedle, Frank Ouidin and Peter Baker to comprise a newly-formed farmland preservation program land use committee. It met Monday, March 21.

The board also approved:

An amendment of Chapter 12 of the town ordinances governing special event permits.

A plat of survey lot line adjustment requested by Anthony and Kimberly Marinello, N2457 Tuskegee Drive, and John and Donna Jahns, N2455 Tuskegee Drive.

