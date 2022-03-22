Town of Bloomfield board approves $179,904 paving bid

The arrival of spring in Wisconsin means the arrival of the orange barrel road construction season.

In receipt of a $185,869 road resurfacing bid from Oconomowoc-based Wolf Paving, and a rival $179,904 bid from Payne & Dolan, Inc. of Waukesha, supervisors awarded the town’s 2022 paving contract to low bidder Payne & Dolan.

Bloomfield town chairman Dan Schoonover noted that with just over $200,000 allocated in the town’s 2022 budget for roads, the Payne & Dolan bid was “well within budget.”

Highway Department supervisor Fred Klabunde said the road work bid calls for application of a two-inch asphalt overlay, with shoulders, on an approximately 1.5-mile section of North Bloomfield Road.

New committeeThe Bloomfield Town Board approved Schoonover’s appointment of himself, Jim Leedle, Frank Ouidin and Peter Baker to comprise a newly-formed farmland preservation program land use committee. It met Monday, March 21.

The board also approved:

An amendment of Chapter 12 of the town ordinances governing special event permits.

A plat of survey lot line adjustment requested by Anthony and Kimberly Marinello, N2457 Tuskegee Drive, and John and Donna Jahns, N2455 Tuskegee Drive.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.