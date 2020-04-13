Town of Bloomfield voters reject merger referendum

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Voters in the town of Bloomfield have voted down a referendum on dissolving the town and merging with the neighboring village of Bloomfield.

Unofficial results announced today from the April 7 election show that 169 voters opposed the measure and 125 supported it.

The town conducted the advisory referendum to determine if voters would support a boundary agreement with the neighboring village, under which the town's boundaries would be dissolved and one village would be created.

The proposal came nine years after town residents broke away to form their own village, only to encounter financial troubles as a separate government entity.

Officials from the two neighboring municipalities have not said how they would proceed if voters rejected the referendum.

