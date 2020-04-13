You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Town of Bloomfield voters reject merger referendum
top story

Town of Bloomfield voters reject merger referendum

{{featured_button_text}}
William and Judith Wieczorek of town of Bloomfield at merger meeting

Town of Bloomfield residents William Wieczorek, left, and his wife, Judith Wieczorek, center, listen as Town Chairman Dan Schoonover uses a display board Feb. 13 to explain a proposed boundary deal with the village of Bloomfield.

 Scott Williams

Voters in the town of Bloomfield have voted down a referendum on dissolving the town and merging with the neighboring village of Bloomfield.

Unofficial results announced today from the April 7 election show that 169 voters opposed the measure and 125 supported it.

The town conducted the advisory referendum to determine if voters would support a boundary agreement with the neighboring village, under which the town's boundaries would be dissolved and one village would be created.

The proposal came nine years after town residents broke away to form their own village, only to encounter financial troubles as a separate government entity.

Officials from the two neighboring municipalities have not said how they would proceed if voters rejected the referendum.

+6 Ice Fishing Derby at Pell Lake

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wisconsin businesses call on Gov. Evers for a plan to restart economy
Local News

Wisconsin businesses call on Gov. Evers for a plan to restart economy

MADISON – Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – along with 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce – sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday calling on his administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again – starting on April 24.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics