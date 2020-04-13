Town of Bloomfield voters reject referendum on merger with village

Voters in the town of Bloomfield have voted down a referendum on dissolving the town and merging with the neighboring village of Bloomfield.
Unofficial results announced today from the April 7 election show that 169 voters opposed the measure and 125 supported it.
Turnout was about 37 percent of the town's 802 registered voters.
The town conducted the advisory referendum to determine if voters would support a boundary agreement with the neighboring village, under which the town's boundaries would be dissolved and one village would be created.
The proposal came nine years after town residents broke away to form their own village, only to encounter financial troubles as a separate government entity.
Officials from the two neighboring municipalities have not said how they would proceed if voters rejected the referendum.
MADISON – Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) – along with 18 other statewide business associations and 33 local chambers of commerce – sent a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Thursday calling on his administration to put together a plan that allows the state’s economy to get moving again – starting on April 24.
Walworth County has recorded eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus and now stands at a total of 28, state health officials said today.
Town of Bloomfield residents William Wieczorek, left, and his wife, Judith Wieczorek, center, listen as Town Chairman Dan Schoonover uses a display board Feb. 13 to explain a proposed boundary deal with the village of Bloomfield.