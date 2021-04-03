Town of Delavan asking for EMS help in referendum to assist volunteers

TOWN OF DELAVAN — In 2010, the Town of Delavan had 26 paid on-call volunteer EMTs on its roster. Now they are at 13, according to Town of Delavan Fire Chief Jamie Jarasz.

Most of them have jobs as well so they cannot always respond to calls and two of them are over age 70.

To make sure calls don’t go missed in the future and to relieve stressed volunteers, the town has a referendum on its April 6 ballot to contract with an outside agency to provide full-time coverage for the town.

“I fear that, if it is not passed, the existing personnel will decrease even further due to the lack of support and overwhelming call volume,” Jarasz said.

To transport someone to the hospital, two people are required, one to drive and one to be with the patient.

If two people are not available and only one person can respond, then they have to call in mutual aid from a neighboring municipality or a private ambulance service. Many neighboring departments are also stressed for volunteers and staffing.

“Everyone wants to help their neighbor, but they don’t always have people to do it,” Jarasz said.