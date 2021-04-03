Town of Delavan asking for EMS help in referendum to assist volunteers

TOWN OF DELAVAN — In 2010, the Town of Delavan had 26 paid on-call volunteer EMTs on its roster. Now they are at 13, according to Town of Delavan Fire Chief Jamie Jarasz.
Most of them have jobs as well so they cannot always respond to calls and two of them are over age 70.
To make sure calls don’t go missed in the future and to relieve stressed volunteers, the town has a referendum on its April 6 ballot to contract with an outside agency to provide full-time coverage for the town.
“I fear that, if it is not passed, the existing personnel will decrease even further due to the lack of support and overwhelming call volume,” Jarasz said.
To transport someone to the hospital, two people are required, one to drive and one to be with the patient.
If two people are not available and only one person can respond, then they have to call in mutual aid from a neighboring municipality or a private ambulance service. Many neighboring departments are also stressed for volunteers and staffing.
“Everyone wants to help their neighbor, but they don’t always have people to do it,” Jarasz said.
To help provide necessary emergency response to residents, the town is proposing a contract with Metro Paramedic, which would staff the department with six full-time paramedics, allowing for a two-person shift rotation that would provide the town with coverage 24/7. The contract cost would be $498,589 for the year, approximately $41,549 monthly.
The town is estimating the cost for residents on their property taxes would be an additional $44 per $100,000 in property value.
Several neighboring municipalities already contract with Metro Paramedic. Following successful referendums in November, the town and village of Sharon, Walworth and Darien now are splitting the costs of Metro paramedics.
The Town of Delavan referendum states: Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Delavan for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2022, is limited to a percentage which is estimated to be 1/2%, resulting in an estimated levy of $3,539,533. Shall the Town of Delavan be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2022, and on an ongoing basis, for maintaining six (6) additional Fire/EMS personnel with associated equipment, by a total of $498,589, which results in an estimated levy of $4,038,122, for 2022.