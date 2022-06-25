Town of Delavan fireworks postponed until Sunday, June 26 due to weather; also possible blue-green algae detected in lake

People are also reading…
Your 2022 July 4 guide: Where to watch fireworks, parades around Lake Geneva
Delavan Independence Day Celebration
Updated: Sunday, June 26, Delavan Community Park, 1220 South Shore Drive, Town of Delavan. Live entertainment, food trucks, raffles and fireworks at dusk. WLKG The Lake 96.1 FM will broadcast the event 3:30-5:30 p.m. Guests can also tour the newly renovated Water’s Edge banquet facility.
*Note the event had been scheduled for Saturday, but it was postponed until Sunday due to weather.
Lake Lawn Queen Fireworks Cruise
June 25, boards 7:15 p.m., tour 7:30-10:30 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E. Geneva St., Delavan, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $65 adults, $40 child. Sunset tour to view the Town of Delavan fireworks show. Admission includes two tickets good for beer, wine or soda. Cocktails available for purchase.
East Troy 4th of July Music Festival
Friday-Sunday, July 1-3, Rossmiller Sports Complex and Skate Park, 3072 Graydon Ave., East Troy, easttroylions.org. Admission: $5. Carnival wristbands: $20 advance, $25 at festival, $50 advance Megaband, $60 Megaband at festival.
Live music across three stages, plus a carnival, dart tournament, wrist wrestling, parade and at dusk on July 3, fireworks.
Numerous acts will perform, including The Now, Smart Mouth, Dirty Boogie, Lunch Money Bullies, Ben & Georgia, Remington Ride, Spare Change, O’Dog, Andy Carrol & the People He Owes Money, Figure of Speech, The Toys, Alyssia Dominguez, Josh Michael, Time Castle and Chad Hell.
Carnival hours are July 1, 5-11 p.m., and July 2-3, 1-11 p.m. The Luck of the Draw Dart Tournament is July 2 at noon, wrist wrestling July 2 at 3 p.m.
The parade is July 3 at noon. See website for more details.
Holton-Elkhorn Band’s “Star-Spangled Spectacular” & Elkhorn Fireworks
Friday, July 1, 7:30-10 p.m., Sunset Park, 200 Devendorf St., Elkhorn. The Holton-Elkhorn Band performs at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks at dusk.
Lake Lawn’s Independence Day Celebrations & Luau Pig Roast
Sunday, July 3, 4-7 p.m., Lake Lawn Resort, lakelawnresort.com. Tickets: $40 adults, $20 ages 4-12, complimentary ages 3 and younger. A Hawaiian-inspired pig roast luau and lawn party offers a buffet-style feast, lawn games and live music by Michael Drake & the No Tan Lines Band.
Lake Geneva Country Club Fireworks
July 3, dusk. Located on Geneva Lake, the club is open to members only. The fireworks, however, can be viewed from around the lake.
Sharon fireworks and parade
The Sharon fireworks and parade are on July 4, with the parade starting at 11 a.m. by Baldwin and North streets. It goes down Baldwin, turns onto Martin Street, and ends by Sharon Community School. Candy is thrown. After the parade at Goodland there will be food trucks, corn, beer and music. The fireworks are at dusk at Goodland Memorial Park.
Downtown Lake Geneva Fourth of July Kids Parade
July 4, lineup 9:30 a.m. at Eastview Elementary School, 535 Sage St., Lake Geneva. Parade starts 10 a.m.
The Frank Kresen American Legion Post 24 resumes its annual parade after a two-year hiatus. Children can take part in the parade, dress in costume and decorate their bicycles.
The parade travels on Dodge to Center streets, then onto Henry Street, stopping at the American Legion Post building, 735 Henry St.
At the post building, there will be a Fourth of July ceremony with the “Pledge of Allegiance,” a 21-gun salute and awards for the best costumes and decorated bicycles during the parade. Cash prizes awarded in three categories — ages 4 and younger, 5-8 and 9-12. Children also receive ice cream during the ceremony.
Bloomfield Fourth of July Parade & Fireworks
July 4. Parade starts at noon at Lakeside Beach, corner of Lakeshore and Orchid drive. The parade travels east on Lakeshore Drive, then south on Clover Road, ending at the Bloomfield-Genoa City Fire Station. Fireworks display at dusk over Pell Lake.
Burlington Firemen’s Dance
July 4, 2-11 p.m., Echo Veterans Memorial Park, 595 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. Food, drinks and live music by Twin Rivers Band 5-9:30 p.m. The City of Burlington Fire Department event also provides a good spot to also watch Burlington’s fireworks, which begin at dusk.
City of Delavan's Let Freedom Ring Parade
July 4, 3 p.m., Downtown Delavan. Hopes for the 19th annual event are high that it will be the city's largest parade yet, as it coincides with Delavan's 125th anniversary. Events to follow the parade at Phoenix Park.
Grand Geneva Fourth of July Celebration
July 4, 5-10 p.m., Grand Geneva Resort & Spa, grandgeneva.com. Go online for menus. Reservations required. Call 262-249-4788.
Dine while awaiting another fireworks display at any of Grand Geneva’s different venues.
An All-American Barbecue Picnic is 5-9 p.m. on the outdoor lawn. Cost: $90 for two, $45 each additional person, $16 per child age 12 and younger.
At the ChopHouse Patio & Embers Terrace, bar service is 6-10 p.m. Appetizers are served 6-7 p.m. Dinner is 7-9 p.m. The Landing has bar service 5-10 p.m., appetizers 5-6 p.m. and dinner 6-9 p.m. Cost at both venues: $175 ages 21 and older, $110 age 20 and younger.
Links Bar & Grill has an outdoor patio with golf course views. Dinner: 6-9:30 p.m. Prices are $42 for Grilled Denver Steak with Demi Sauce dinner; $36 Seared Atlantic Salmon with Roasted Vegetable and Sweet Chili Glaze; and Smoked Ribs with Mac and Cheese Corn — $27 half rack, $39 full.
Geneva National Corn & Brat Roast + Fireworks
July 4, 6 p.m., Geneva National Clubhouse, 1221 Geneva National Ave. S., Town of Geneva, genevanationalresort.com. Tickets: $48 adults, $19 children. Open only to Geneva National community members, residents and overnight guests, the event includes sweet corn, Wisconsin brats, burgers, hot dogs and more. Also a game of bags, face painting, music by DJ Mister Woods and fireworks at dusk. Fireworks can be viewed from Lake Como.
Lake Geneva Cruise Line Fireworks Tour
July 4, 8-10 p.m., Riviera Docks, 812 Wrigley Drive, Lake Geneva. Tickets: $59 adults, $57 age 65 and older, $40 ages 4-17, no charge for ages 3 and younger. Take a Geneva Lake cruise on the Lady of the Lake to watch Fontana’s fireworks.
Village of Fontana Fireworks
July 4, Fontana Beach. Display begins at dusk.
City of Delavan Independence Day Fireworks
July 4, Congdon Park, 1424 Hobbs Drive, Delavan. Fireworks should begin shortly after dusk.