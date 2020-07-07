You are the owner of this article.
Town of Delavan man gets life in prison in fatal stabbing of wife
Robert J. Scott homicide suspect

Scott

ELKHORN — Robert J. Scott has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing his wife to death after she filed for divorce.

Walworth County Circuit Judge Phillip Koss imposed the sentence Monday on Scott, 58, who pleaded guilty in December to first-degree intentional homicide.

Scott was arrested Jan. 6, 2019, after police found his wife, Rochelle R. Scott, 58, stabbed to death inside the couple's home at 4003 S. Channel Drive in the town of Delavan.

The couple had been married for 19 years, but Rochelle Scott had filed for divorce three weeks earlier.

Robert Scott initially pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect. But he later changed his plea.

Court records show that Scott did not make any statements Monday at his sentencing.

Under Wisconsin law, the defendant could have been eligible for parole after 20 years, but Koss ordered a life sentence with no eligibility for parole.

