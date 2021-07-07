Town of Delavan planning its own winterfest

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I stayed home, did nothing,” Finch said of last year. This year, she has been able to do a lot more including going to museums, outdoor concerts and the return to the fireworks.

Similarly Gary Randle of Whitewater said last year he stayed home and watched fireworks around his house. He was happy to be able to get out and celebrate this year.

“I’m a veteran. We love to celebrate the Fourth … celebrate freedom,” Randle said. “Traditions are important.”

More Delavan park events

The Independence Day celebration at Delavan Community Park is just one of the events being held there this year.

Several upcoming events include the opening of the renovated Waters Edge building in the park.

The building, which is owned by the town of Delavan, was formally known as the Community Park Building, and has undergone extensive renovations to become a premier event venue. Renovations are expected to be complete this summer with an official opening date possibly over Labor Day weekend, said Dreyer, who will be working to coordinate events in the park and the new venue.