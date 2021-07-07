Town of Delavan planning its own winterfest

DELAVAN – The Town of Delavan’s Independence Day celebration was the first to be held in the area on Sunday, June 27, at Delavan Community Park and was a welcome return to a normal summer for many who attended the celebration.
And the Town of Delavan has more events in the works, including its own winterfest.
The Independence Day event was supposed to be held on Saturday but due to the threat of rain it was postponed until Sunday.
“We couldn’t have guys rigging up explosives in the middle of a lighting storm. It was a matter of safety,” said Becky Dreyer, the event coordinator for the Delavan Friends of the Park.
The last minute change didn’t deter people.
Laura and Paul Stricker, of Williams Bay, said they hadn’t heard about the change on Saturday and showed up. But they made the most of it and went to a concert in the park at the Phoenix Park Bandshell in Downtown Delavan and ate out. Then they returned Sunday for the fireworks along with their granddaughter.
Sitting in a lawn chair relaxing before the fireworks, Charlotte Finch of Delavan, was ready for the fireworks as well.
Last year while Delavan still had their fireworks and drew a big crowd of out-of-towners, many who normally attended stayed home due to COVID concerns, including Finch.
“I stayed home, did nothing,” Finch said of last year. This year, she has been able to do a lot more including going to museums, outdoor concerts and the return to the fireworks.
Similarly Gary Randle of Whitewater said last year he stayed home and watched fireworks around his house. He was happy to be able to get out and celebrate this year.
“I’m a veteran. We love to celebrate the Fourth … celebrate freedom,” Randle said. “Traditions are important.”
More Delavan park events
The Independence Day celebration at Delavan Community Park is just one of the events being held there this year.
Several upcoming events include the opening of the renovated Waters Edge building in the park.
The building, which is owned by the town of Delavan, was formally known as the Community Park Building, and has undergone extensive renovations to become a premier event venue. Renovations are expected to be complete this summer with an official opening date possibly over Labor Day weekend, said Dreyer, who will be working to coordinate events in the park and the new venue.
Some of the upcoming events include Oktoberfest as well as hosting a Woodie car club on Sept. 25. Their event was supposed to coincide with the Abbey Resort’s antique boat show, but that was canceled this year because of lingering COVID concerns. But the car club still wanted to come.
Dreyer said she is also planning a Winterfest day in the park for the second Saturday in January, with more details coming in the future.