Town of Geneva email hacked; phising scam sent out

Town of Geneva officials are asking anyone who has received a message from the town board chairman regarding a "contract proposal" to not open it and delete it.

Town Clerk/Treasurer Debra Kirch said a Town of Geneva email was hacked about 8:53 a.m., Monday, Sept. 20, and many people have received an email message to click on a "contract proposal" from the town board chairman.

Kirch said the message is a phising scam email and to not click on it. A message has been posted on the town's website warning people about the hack and to ignore the email message if they have received it.

"We got hacked somehow," Kirch said. "It's a scam. Don't open it, don't click on it."

Kirch said the town's information technology specialist is working on determining how the town email got hacked.

"Our IT guy is working on it. He has changed passwords, and he's still working on it," Kirch said. "He thought it was our chairman's email, but our chairman said he hasn't used his laptop in several weeks."

Town Board Chairman Joseph Kopecky said he also is not certain how the town got hacked but has asked people to ignore the message if they have received it.