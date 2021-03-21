Town of Geneva places fire service referendum on the ballot for the second time

The town of Sugar Creek’s and city of Elkhorn’s referendums were approved, but the town of Geneva’s referendum failed by about 348 votes. The town’s referendum received 1,471 “yes” votes and 1,819 “no” votes.

Otten said he feels part of the reason the referendum failed was because residents did not understand how the proposed tax increase would affect them.

“The information came out kind of late as far as what the cost was going to be for the residents,” Otten said. “I don’t think there was a real clear understanding of that.”

Town officials have developed a flier for the spring election which includes information about the purpose of the referendum and the cost to residents that will be distributed in the near future.

Otten said some of the residents he has talked to seem to be in support of the referendum.

“Once I explain everything to them, they’re like, ‘Oh, the cost here is really not that bad for what we’re going to get, and the alternatives are going to be far more expensive than this,’” Otten said.

Kopecky said he would like to conduct in-person informational meetings regarding the referendum, but because of the coronavirus he does not feel that would be possible.