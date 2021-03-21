Town of Geneva places fire service referendum on the ballot for the second time

Town of Geneva officials hope two times is the charm for passing a referendum that would help fund fire service in the community.
The Town of Geneva has decided to place a public safety referendum question on the ballot again during the April 6 spring election.
If approved, the referendum would allow the town to increase its property tax levy to help provide additional full-time firefighters and emergency medical service workers to the Elkhorn Fire Department, which provides fire and emergency medical service to the Town of Geneva.
The referendum question reads: “Under state law, the increase in the levy of the Town of Geneva for the tax to be imposed for the fiscal year, 2021, is limited to 1.21%, which results in a levy of $2,134,993. Shall the Town of Geneva be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the fiscal year 2021 for the purpose of enhance fire and emergency medical services by a total of 12.43%, which results in a levy of $2,400,340, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $265,347 for each fiscal year going forward?”
If the referendum is approved, the owner of a $100,000 home would pay about $29.40 more a year in property taxes and the owner of a $200,000 home would pay about $58.80 more a year in property taxes.
A small price to pay
Steve Otten, supervisor for the Geneva Town Board, said he feels the increase is a small price to pay to provide quality fire and emergency medical service to the Town of Geneva.
“I want to make sure we have good fire coverage and I want to make sure ambulance service is good to take care of my family, my neighbors and everyone else,” Otten said. “If you look at the dollar impact, the cost this is going to have on our homeowners is minimal for what we’re getting.”
Otten said if the referendum is not approved, the town would have to find other sources of revenue to help fund the Elkhorn Fire Department.
“At the end of the day, we need the service and we got to find a way to pay for it. If the referendum doesn’t pass, it’s going to have to come out of other areas and that’s probably going to hurt,” Otten said. “So the alternative here is really not too pretty.”
Joseph Kopecky, Geneva Town Board chairman, said it is important the referendum is approved to help maintain fire and emergency medical service to the community.
“Unfortunately, this isn’t a frivolous request. It’s something of a life-savings standpoint — a necessity,” Kopecky said. “Once people understand that, they will realize why we’re asking for it.”
The Town of Geneva, Town of Sugar Creek and City of Elkhorn each placed a referendum question on the ballot during the Nov. 3, 2020 election to provide funding to the Elkhorn Fire Department to hire 13 additional full-time firefighters and emergency medical personnel.
The town of Sugar Creek’s and city of Elkhorn’s referendums were approved, but the town of Geneva’s referendum failed by about 348 votes. The town’s referendum received 1,471 “yes” votes and 1,819 “no” votes.
Otten said he feels part of the reason the referendum failed was because residents did not understand how the proposed tax increase would affect them.
“The information came out kind of late as far as what the cost was going to be for the residents,” Otten said. “I don’t think there was a real clear understanding of that.”
Town officials have developed a flier for the spring election which includes information about the purpose of the referendum and the cost to residents that will be distributed in the near future.
Otten said some of the residents he has talked to seem to be in support of the referendum.
“Once I explain everything to them, they’re like, ‘Oh, the cost here is really not that bad for what we’re going to get, and the alternatives are going to be far more expensive than this,’” Otten said.
Kopecky said he would like to conduct in-person informational meetings regarding the referendum, but because of the coronavirus he does not feel that would be possible.
“I don’t want to put people in a position where they’re going to be exposed to COVID needlessly,” Kopecky said. “It’s unfortunate, but we got to be realistic and live with it. An in-person meeting, I feel, would be putting people in an unfair situation.”
Explaining services
The town of Geneva contracts with both the Elkhorn Fire Department and Lake Geneva Fire Department for fire and emergency medical services. The Elkhorn fire department usually responds to one area of the community, and the Lake Geneva Fire Department responds to another.
However, there are times when both departments respond to an emergency in the same area of the town.
“Even though Lake Geneva may handle one particular area, Elkhorn could be responding to a call in that area, so people need to understand that,” Otten said. “Just because Lake Geneva handles your area, it doesn’t mean you don’t need the Elkhorn Fire Department as well.”
Kopecky said he is pleased with the service that both departments provide to the town of Geneva. He said the town currently has a two-year contract with the Lake Geneva Fire Department and three-contract with the Elkhorn Fire Department for fire and emergency medical service.
“We appreciate the work they’re doing,” Kopecky said. “We’re not complaining at all, but people have to know what it is and understand what they’re getting behind.”
Kopecky said the town does not have enough money to establish its own fire department.
“You would be talking several million dollars to get something like that going with equipment and a station and manpower, as well,” Kopecky said. “It’s not cheap.”
Kopecky said he encourages residents to go out and vote during the April 6 election.
“I hope people take the time to get involved to either vote for or against it to at least have their voice heard,” Kopecky said. “It’s an important issue.”
Watch now: Tour Lake Geneva's ice castle
Watch now: A ride down the Lake Geneva ice castle slide
Looking down at the castle
Photo opportunities
A perfect moon shot
one of the many colors
The fountain
The slide
Perfect place for a proposal (there were at least two on opening night)
Family fun
A look through the tunnel
Masks required!
Ice ice baby
Ice castle opening night
Ice castle opening weekend 2021
The igloo you can crawl through
Blue ice
More ice
Capacity limited at the ice castle due to COVID
A look inside
Getting ready for the photo
The ice castle
A perfect photo op
The line for the slide
A look over the town
Changing lights
Ice skating and bonfire right outside the ice castle
"At the end of the day, we need the service and we got to find a way to pay for it. If the referendum doesn't pass, it's going to have to come out of other areas and that's probably going to hurt. So the alternative here is really not too pretty."
Steve Otten, supervisor for the Geneva Town Board