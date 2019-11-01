TOWN OF GENEVA – Real estate developers are moving forward with two residential developments that could bring more than 40 new families to town.
The Preserve at Lakeview Glen is under construction with 16 home sites planned along state Highway 50 near the western edge of Lake Como. And another unnamed subdivision is in the works near North Como Road on the lake’s northern shore.
The Preserve project is further along, as crews have nearly completed roads in the development and four lots already have been sold.
Geneva Town Chairman Joseph Kopecky said the development visible from state Highway 50 will offer its residents green space and hiking paths.
“It has a lot of common space that will be available to the residents,” Kopecky said.
The home lots will be about one acre each, and they will be surrounded by 43 acres of open space and groves.
Developer Michael Chorneyko said the Preserve will offer homeowners a place to live on large lots in a conservation-style setting without paying fees to a homeowners association.
Chorneyko said he does not know of another subdivision in the region with such a high quality natural setting.
The development has won strong support from the town, as well as county and state regulators. Chorneyko said the property was not previously being utilized in a constructive way that became an asset to the community.
“Everybody could see that this was the highest and best use for that property,” he said. “They saw this as an outstanding complement to the area.”
Once homes start going up, the developer anticipates that the Preserve neighborhood will attract people who want to live and work in the Lake Geneva and Williams Bay areas, as well as people who simply want to resettle in a scenic spot.
“It will attract people to the community who might not come here because we do not have a living situation like that in the area,” he said.
With the other development, Lynn Fosbinder is working to fulfill her father’s dreams. Her father bought land in the 1970s with the plan to build homes in the town of Geneva.
The 27-lot subdivision is planned on the north side of Lake Como about one block from the Town Hall on property that is currently farmland.
“We have had this for over 40 years, and he has always wanted to build houses there,” Fosbinder said.
Before he passed away in 1981, her father, Joseph Fosbinder, worked hard as a single father raising three children. He also penciled sketches of the land to show how the development might look.
“This is one of his dreams of developing this property,” she said.
Because the 18-acre site was oddly shaped, there were not a lot of choices for laying out the subdivision. Fosbinder has made a few changes to the original plan to comply with local restrictions.
As planned, the lots start at about one-third of an acre in size.
If the project is approved by town officials, Fosbinder expects that the property will be ready by spring for lot to start construction.
“It is a development with homes, so that you will have neighbors for families to be close to each other,” she said. “It is also close to the lake.”
Kopecky said building for this unnamed development, as proposed, will take place in two phases, with 14 or 16 homes going up first.
The subdivision will be centrally located to downtown Lake Geneva as well as Delavan, Williams Bay, Fontana, and Elkhorn.
“It will be perfect for family gatherings and outdoor activities on Lake Como,” Fosbinder said. “In the serene setting, you will see many turkeys and deer.”
Fosbinder will be the builder, but she plans to offer the lots for sale.
“People can buy the lots and develop their houses on it,” Kopecky said. “She is still up in the air on how she will set up the development side of it.”