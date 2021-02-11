Town of Linn applauded for salt reduction efforts

Another improvement Wittum helped the department adopt was the use of brine, or saltwater, to treat roads in some situations rather than rock salt.

Wittum said if a road’s pavement is below 15 degrees, dry salt can be ineffective without moisture to activate it. Brine gives salt the moisture it needs to be effective immediately and can also be spread more accurately on a road than rock salt.

Brine can also be used to treat roads before a snowstorm, preventing ice from bonding to the pavement before plow can remove it from the road and additional salt can be spread.

“It doesn’t last forever but the idea is that when it starts snowing, it gives you the chance to get out, scrape and apply some material before the snow bonds to the pavement,” he said.

Wittum said the Town of Linn saves about $200 on salt expenses each time crews spread brine before storms rather than spreading rock salt, or about 50 tons of salt each year. He added it can take four times as much salt to remove ice bonded to a road than to prevent it from bonding at all.

Under Wittum’s leadership the streets department has also outfitted its plows with temperature sensors, which display the temperature of the road so crews can calculate how much salt needs to be spread.