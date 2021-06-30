Town of Linn rejects liquor license renewal for The Pier

"Through self admission of Mr. Hogan, it was decided that Mr. Birkholz really is a 'straw agent,' and he has no participation in the business, he has not participated in the ownership or worked at the business itself," Weiss said.

Hogan said, during the hearing, that Birkholz is a property manager for where The Pier is located but is not an owner or employee of the business.

Weiss said the liquor license renewal also was denied because it was determined that Hogan had been serving alcohol at the business without the proper licenses and certifications.

"Through self admission, Mr. Hogan has been operating as a bartender serving alcohol without obtaining the proper certification and server licenses as well, which was a concern," Weiss said.

Hogan indicated, during the hearing, that he is in the process of obtaining the proper licenses and certifications to serve alcohol at the establishment.

Weiss said the final reason for not granting the license was because the former town clerk had not determined if Birkholz had the proper training or credentials in the business's initial application for the liquor license.