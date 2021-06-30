Town of Linn rejects liquor license renewal for The Pier

Town of Linn officials have rejected a liquor license renewal for a recently-established business.
Members of the Linn Town Board unanimously approved to not renew a liquor license for The Pier, N1806 Linn Road, during a liquor license hearing, June 29.
The hearing lasted about three hours, and the town board members deliberated for about 45 minutes before announcing their decision.
The town board members initially awarded a Class B, beer, wine and spirits liquor license to the business May 10.
However, the business received a "cease and desist" order from Walworth County Code Enforcement Officer Heather Marquardt in early June to no longer sell alcohol for on-premise consumption, which prompted the hearing.
County Administrator Mark Luberda had said the business received the notice because the property where it is located is zoned as a "local business district," which does not allow for a bar or town.
Patrick Hogan, owner of The Pier, had argued that he was not operating the business as a bar but as a restaurant and convenience store.
James Weiss, chairperson for the Town of Linn Board, said part of the reason the license renewal was denied is because Hogan had listed a Todd Birkholz as an agent for the business, but it had been determined through the hearing that Birkholz is not involved with the business.
"Through self admission of Mr. Hogan, it was decided that Mr. Birkholz really is a 'straw agent,' and he has no participation in the business, he has not participated in the ownership or worked at the business itself," Weiss said.
Hogan said, during the hearing, that Birkholz is a property manager for where The Pier is located but is not an owner or employee of the business.
Weiss said the liquor license renewal also was denied because it was determined that Hogan had been serving alcohol at the business without the proper licenses and certifications.
"Through self admission, Mr. Hogan has been operating as a bartender serving alcohol without obtaining the proper certification and server licenses as well, which was a concern," Weiss said.
Hogan indicated, during the hearing, that he is in the process of obtaining the proper licenses and certifications to serve alcohol at the establishment.
Weiss said the final reason for not granting the license was because the former town clerk had not determined if Birkholz had the proper training or credentials in the business's initial application for the liquor license.
"While Alyson Morris is the one who signed that liquor license, she was not our elected clerk at the point and time that this application was being processed," Weiss said. "So we felt that was a large concern, as well."
Hogan said, after the hearing, that he is disappointed that the business's liquor license was not renewed. He said he is uncertain about the future of the business.
"I'm disappointed with the decision," Hogan said. "I have to regroup and think what the appropriate next steps are."
The Pier opened for business May 30 and features a convenience store and indoor and outdoor seating areas. The convenience store portion of the business included sandwiches, snack food, packaged liquor, T-shirts, live bait and fishing tackle.
Hogan has applied for a change in the town's comprehensive plan to be able establish outdoor recreation courts on 1.5 acres of land located in the back of the business that currently is zoned for residential use.
The Town of Linn Plan Commission is set to conduct a public hearing and discuss the proposed comprehensive plan change 7 p.m., July 26 in the Linn Town Hall, W3728 Franklin Walsh St. in Zenda.