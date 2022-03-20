Town of Linn supervisors approve boat launch behavior policy

Following past abuse of staff and patrons at its boat launch facilities, Town of Linn supervisors will implement a new policy to promote citizenship and good behavior.

The March 14 approval came on a split 3-1 vote, with supervisor Kathy Leith dissenting.

"The boat launch attendants were being abused verbally and there was some physical jostling that I witnessed," explained supervisor Maureen Zimmerman. "I thought we'd put it into policy form — what is and is not acceptable behavior by the public."

The one-page policy, written by town administrator Jim Hurley, spells that out.

"The town supports the right of staff and all patrons to use boat launch facilities without discrimination, intimidation, threat of harm, or invasion of privacy," the policy states. "The town is dedicated to providing friendly, courteous, and respectful service and an enjoyable, clean, safe, and comfortable environment for all users."

Policy guidelines, "developed to help make boat launching in the town safe and pleasant for all users," include expectations that boat launch users shall:

Show respect to all and take direction from boat launch attendants.

Show respect for equipment, supplies and facilities.

Refrain from harassing or abusing patrons or launch attendants physically or verbally.

Refrain from using offensive, abusive or threatening language, behavior or gestures.

In board discussions, Zimmerman said failure by the town to address the boat launch behavior issues could have negative effect on its Geneva Lake launch operations, whether it's retaining existing or hiring new boat launch attendants or retaining existing or attracting new boat launch patrons.

"They're not going to be verbally abused, they're not going to be threatened," she said.

Under the policy, any criminal acts, including threatening or physical abuse, may result in arrest and prosecution to the full extent of the law by the Town of Linn Police Department.

For all other violations, launch attendants shall reserve the right to issue a written warning to offenders. Records of the incident are to be made available to the town clerk, harbor commission and, if necessary, the Linn Police Department.

A second violation within a 12-month period shall result in a suspension of 12 months from the date of the incident. If the violator is observed at a town launch facility with the suspension period, the police will be called and the 12-month suspension period will restart from the date of the incident.

Under the policy, violators may appeal suspensions to the harbor commission by filing a written request with the town clerk. The decision of the harbor commission shall be final.

"It's common sense," said supervisor Alex Palmer of the boat launch behavior policy. "Obviously, people should be respectful."

Annual meeting

In other news, town administrator Jim Hurley announced that the town's 2022 annual meeting is scheduled for April 19 at 7 p.m. at Linn Town Hall, 3728 Franklin Walsh St. in Zenda.

Hurley noted that it is required that online attendees pre-register with the town office.

The agenda is posted online at townoflinn.com.

