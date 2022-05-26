 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Town of Spring Prairie email back to normal after being hacked

The Town of Spring Prairie's email account is back to normal after being hacked, according to Town Clerk and Treasurer Calli Milligan. 

Milligan sent out a message stating that several residents on the springprairie@centurytel.net email list reported receiving an email message from the regular Spring Prairie address requesting information about Amazon and that certain actions be taken. 

Residents were asked to ignore the message, as the clerk's computer was hacked, according to the message. 

Milligan stated in her message that the issue has been resolved, her computer has been scanned for viruses and the email account is back to normal. 

