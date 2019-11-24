Town of Walworth asks: Whose flood is it anyway?

TOWN OF WALWORTH — In the aftermath of the worst flooding in recent memory, town officials are balking at helping to pay for a study on how to avoid future flooding.
The nearby village of Walworth has asked the town to contribute to the estimated $16,000 cost of an engineering study on flooding in this part of Walworth County.
Town officials, however, are questioning whether taxpayers in the town are being asked to pay for solutions to a problem that is limited largely to the village.
“It’s not our problem,” town board member Steve Santeler said. “It wasn’t created by the town.”
The town board considered the request Nov. 12 and postponed action, opting instead to ask the village for more details about the engineering work to be done.
Village officials agreed to commission a study after flooding inundated residents starting in mid-September, particularly in the Oak Knolls neighborhood in the far southeast corner of the village.
Some residents got three feet of water or more in their basements, and reported significant losses of furnishings, appliances and other property.
Village officials and residents say the floodwater spilled over from nearby Lake Petite in the town of Walworth.
Acknowledging that drainage was lacking when the Oak Knolls neighborhood was developed, some local officials have estimated that correcting the drainage issues could cost as much as $2 million.
The engineering study is expected by February.
Village board members met with their town board counterparts Oct. 30 in a joint meeting to discuss sharing the cost of the engineering work.
Village trustee Louse Czaja said she thought cost-sharing was a reasonable proposal. Czaja said she herself has seen floodwater seeping into the village from Lake Petite in the town.
Referring to town officials, she said: “I would expect that they would feel some responsibility.”
The three-member town board is expected to decide on the funding request after getting additional information from the village.
Town Chairman David Rowbotham said Lake Petite cannot be blamed for the flooding, because the lake is flooded by water from elsewhere as part of a large sprawling watershed.
“There’s a lot of flooding everywhere,” he said.
Rowbotham and Santeler both said they are undecided on whether to approve funding for the village’s study.
The chairman, however, said he has heard from constituents who oppose the idea of dipping into the town’s $1.1 million budget to help with the flooding study.
“The town’s residents don’t feel like the town should be funding a village issue,” Rowbotham said.
Referring to Village President Tom Connelly, Rowbotham added: “It’s a little more on his plate than mine.”
Connelly has said the engineering study will go forward regardless of whether the town helps pay for it.
The Oak Knolls neighborhood experienced flooding in 2000 and again in 2008. Residents, however, say this year’s flooding was the worst yet.
Although some areas of the town were affected by the recent flooding, Rowbotham said town officials are not planning their own engineering study or drainage improvements, noting that there has been no public push for such a response.
Santeler said he recognizes that areas of the town were flooded, too. He said he has no objection to the village requesting funds to help study the situation.
“Why not ask, right?” he said.
Czaja said she hopes an attitude of regional cooperation will prevail within the town.
“As cooperative neighbors,” she said, “I would think any solution would be helpful to all.”