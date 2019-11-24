Town of Walworth asks: Whose flood is it anyway?

Acknowledging that drainage was lacking when the Oak Knolls neighborhood was developed, some local officials have estimated that correcting the drainage issues could cost as much as $2 million.

The engineering study is expected by February.

Village board members met with their town board counterparts Oct. 30 in a joint meeting to discuss sharing the cost of the engineering work.

Village trustee Louse Czaja said she thought cost-sharing was a reasonable proposal. Czaja said she herself has seen floodwater seeping into the village from Lake Petite in the town.

Referring to town officials, she said: “I would expect that they would feel some responsibility.”

The three-member town board is expected to decide on the funding request after getting additional information from the village.

Town Chairman David Rowbotham said Lake Petite cannot be blamed for the flooding, because the lake is flooded by water from elsewhere as part of a large sprawling watershed.

“There’s a lot of flooding everywhere,” he said.

Rowbotham and Santeler both said they are undecided on whether to approve funding for the village’s study.