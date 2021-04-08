Town of Walworth tractor, dump truck total loss after fire

TOWN OF WALWORTH – A Town of Walworth tractor and dump truck are a total loss after a Wednesday, April 7, afternoon fire.

The two vehicles that started on fire were outside a municipal salt shed on the town’s campus. Thanks to quick response from area fire crews, no town buildings were damaged.

“The speedy assistance from the Medic 324 crew tripled our water supply within minutes of arrival,” according to a Facebook post from Walworth Fire/Rescue. Sharon and Darien fire crews also responded and brought additional water and manpower to the scene.

“Working together, we were able to contain the fire from spreading past the initial vehicles,” according to the post.

The fire was about 100 feet behind the town hall and it was not damaged.

It was not immediately clear whether the tractor or dump truck started on fire first. The town is working with its insurance company to get reimbursement for damages.