Town of Walworth tractor, dump truck total loss after fire

A Town of Walworth tractor and dump truck are a total loss after a Wednesday, April 7, afternoon fire.
The two vehicles that started on fire were outside a municipal salt shed on the town’s campus. Thanks to quick response from area fire crews, no town buildings were damaged.
Lake Geneva Regional News
TOWN OF WALWORTH – A Town of Walworth tractor and dump truck are a total loss after a Wednesday, April 7, afternoon fire.
The two vehicles that started on fire were outside a municipal salt shed on the town’s campus. Thanks to quick response from area fire crews, no town buildings were damaged.
“The speedy assistance from the Medic 324 crew tripled our water supply within minutes of arrival,” according to a Facebook post from Walworth Fire/Rescue. Sharon and Darien fire crews also responded and brought additional water and manpower to the scene.
Support Local Journalism
Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}
“Working together, we were able to contain the fire from spreading past the initial vehicles,” according to the post.
The fire was about 100 feet behind the town hall and it was not damaged.
It was not immediately clear whether the tractor or dump truck started on fire first. The town is working with its insurance company to get reimbursement for damages.
2019 Walworth County Fair
Walworth County Fair 1
Jackson Mitchell, Racine, shoots a basketball to try to win a prize on Aug. 29 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 2
Sara and Jacee Johnson pose with their lamb and their grand champion and grand champion reserve ribbons during last year’s Walworth County Fair. Farm animals are set to be the staple of this year’s fair, which is set to be held from Sept. 2 through Sept. 7 at the Walworth County Fairgrounds, 411 E. Court St. in Elkhorn.
File photo, Regional News
Walworth County Judging
Rick Sallman, Barbara Rosin along with Wisconsin Honey Queen, Sydnie Pulsend, judge the honey contest during the 2019 Walworth County Fair. Many other contests and events are set to be featured at this year’s fair.
File photo, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 4
Fairgoers riding one of the rides at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 5
Fairgoers ride the bumper cars at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 6
Fairgoers going from vendor to vendor at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Fair rides, one of the favorite attractions of the Walworth County Fair
The Walworth County Fair is wholesome family entertainment, but financial difficulties have prompted organizers this year to introduce beer sales as a new source of revenue.
File photo, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 8
Yves Francois Jazz performs for fair goers on Aug. 28 on the Walworth County Fairgrounds.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walwoth County Fair 9
Animals on display at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 10
Participants show their pigs at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 11
Participants show their pigs at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 12
A cow on display on the Walworth County Fairgrounds on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler
Walworth County Fair 13
A sheep on display on the Walworth County Fairgrounds on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 14
A pig being shown at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 15
Julie Strasser and Courtney Bieber of 96.1 WLKG pose at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 16
A Packers helmet made of Legos on display at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 17
Fair goers ride one of the rides at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 18
Corn hole bags sold with NFL logos at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Walworth County Fair 19
Team Corn hole games being sold at the Walworth County Fair on Aug. 28.
Daniel Schoettler, Regional News
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.